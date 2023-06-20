PixelPunks and Persija Esports Join Forces to Drive Business Growth

India, June 20, 2023: PixelPunks, a leading consultancy specializing in the Play Economy, and Persija Esports, the esteemed mobile esports division of the Indonesian football club Persija, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they unite their expertise and resources to elevate the landscape of gaming and esports in Indonesia and beyond, while also focusing on business growth and monetization opportunities.

At the forefront of Persija Esports' exceptional roster are the extraordinary talents of Luxxy and Zuxxy, widely acclaimed as the iconic faces of mobile esports in Indonesia. As veteran PUBG Mobile World Champions, their exceptional skills, and achievements have garnered immense recognition and adoration. Luxxy, in particular, has been honored with the prestigious Esports Awards for Mobile Esports Player of the Year, solidifying his status as a true industry luminary. By representing Persija Esports' elite talents, PixelPunks will leverage its star power to facilitate brand deals and strategic partnerships, extending its reach and market presence to new horizons.

PixelPunks, known for its deep industry knowledge and extensive network, will serve as a strategic advisor and commercial sales representative for Persija Esports. Leveraging their proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions and strategic insights, PixelPunks will work closely with Persija Esports to explore multiple business fronts, identify monetization opportunities, and drive the financial success and further growth of Persija's esports division.

Persija Esports' COO, Ivi Suryana Junior, shared his excitement for the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with PixelPunks opens up a world of possibilities for us. With their exceptional guidance, we are confident in taking our esports division to new heights. We could not be more excited to work with PixelPunks to navigate multiple revenue streams and business areas, and to achieve greater monetization and financial success for our Esports division.”

In a statement highlighting the magnitude of the partnership, Anshuman Dash, Co-founder and CEO of PixelPunks expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Persija Esports, the esteemed esports division of one of Indonesia's most celebrated football clubs. With exceptional talents like Luxxy, Zuxxy, and more on board, we are poised to achieve great things together. Our collaboration will not only drive significant business growth but also deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to audiences worldwide."

Abhishek Tiwari, Co-founder and MD of PixelPunks shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, "The alliance between PixelPunks and Persija Esports represents a powerful synergy that will shape the future of esports. As we join forces with the exceptional talents of Persija, we are primed to make a lasting impact in the industry. Together, we will unlock new avenues for growth, drive innovation, and create immersive gaming experiences that captivate audiences worldwide. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the Play Economy."

Furthermore, PixelPunks is dedicated to propelling the next wave of innovation in web3 gaming and will actively pursue opportunities in the dynamic realm of web3 and blockchain gaming alongside Persija Esports. In addition to traditional esports endeavors, PixelPunks aims to facilitate connections between its partners and ground-breaking web3 gaming initiatives, exploring avenues such as NFTs, Metaverse, and other emerging technologies. By embracing these cutting-edge advancements, PixelPunks and Persija Esports are poised to embark on new frontiers of growth and engagement within the Play Economy.

For more information, please visit: https://pixelpunks.gg/

About PixelPunks:

PixelPunks is a visionary partner dedicated to transforming the Play Economy. With deep expertise in gaming, esports, and virtual worlds, PixelPunks goes beyond traditional consulting services. Founded by Anshuman Dash and Abhishek Tiwari, their mission is to revolutionize the industry and defy conventions, opening up endless opportunities for brands. PixelPunks provides innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic insights that unlock new value and propel brands to success. They are more than consultants and advisors; PixelPunks is a visionary partner ready to co-found, co-fund, and co-create with brands, turning their boldest ideas into reality. Together, they revolutionize the industry and open up endless opportunities for brands.

About Persija Esports:

Persija Esports is the esteemed esports division of Persija, one of Indonesia's most celebrated football clubs. With a strong foundation in traditional sports, Persija Esports has made significant strides in the world of competitive gaming. Starting with a Valorant roster, they quickly expanded into the realm of mobile esports, capturing attention by signing world-famous Indonesian PUBG Mobile World Champions, Luxxy, and Zuxxy. Persija Esports joined forces with EVOS Esports on January 25th to create Persija EVOS PUBG Mobile, a formidable team of star-studded players including Luxxy, Zuxxy, Microboy, RedFace, Misery, and Linx. Through their dedication to excellence, Persija Esports continues to thrive and solidify its position as a prominent force in the esports industry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

