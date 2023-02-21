Pizlio Models: India’s Biggest Modeling Agency

New Delhi (India), February 21: In the congestion of competition within Modeling, Pizlio Models became a light in the tunnel for the aspirants. Lodhi Brothers' lead modelling agency made a dream come true for more than 1000+ models within the country.

Over time, they have concreted a lavish modelling business by delivering everything required under one roof. Expert consultation, Portfolio Buildup, Casting, and Networking will be included as one enrols for their services.

From the 18 TVC to 138 e-commerce shoots and several digital ad shoots, Pizlio Models emerged as one of the most authentic organizations to work along. Dealing with projects from Lenskart, Gatsby, Amazon, Aditya Birla Grp, Meesho, and other well-known brands, Pizlio Models is the gateway for a profound fashion career.

Pizlio Models' leading modelling agency successfully manages its operations in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi under the excellent direction of CEO Vivek Lodhi. Thanks to his constructive assistance, the company has accomplished incredible milestones in its three years of operation.

“We have established a well-rooted organization to assist talented models in getting the exposure they deserve in the market. Looking at the apparent statistics of the successful stories, we are ready to lead the modelling agency market in the country,” CEO Vivek Lodhi mentioned.

“The Chief Operations Officer of Pizlio Models, Mr. Anuj Lodhi, has been the torch-bearer of this organization. The success Pizlio Models has achieved during its three glorious years of serving excellence would not have been possible without his unconditional support and guidance”, shares the CEO on his Website.

After completing their three years and celebrating industry accomplishments, they stand out from the competition. Moreover, the CEO Vivek lately came into talks when esteemed by the BAR council of Lucknow for his exceptional efforts in social welfare.

Besides modelling influence, Pizlio Models is also helping bigger filming projects to cast talented and genuine actors for different Television Series and Webseries. They have testimonials of well-established models and actors fully satisfied by the company.

One can check their Official Website.

