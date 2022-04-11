Placement record determines the excellence of an institution: GLA University

The ROI of educational institutions is calculated on the basis of their fee & average placements. The Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi is preferable even over the IIM Ahmedabad for their exceptional ROI. Both the premier institutions have almost the same average CTC every year but IIM-A charges around 50X of FMS, Delhi as an overall fee. Hence, the ROI turns the table in favour of FMS.

There is no denying the fact that GLA University is one of the leading private universities in Uttar Pradesh, which is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ grade. Its divine location in Mathura adds more to GLA’s cultural richness and values. The university leaves no stone unturned in preparing its students for the current industry. As a result, the placements at GLA are phenomenal.

The dedicated Traning & Placement Cell at GLA University strives hard to expand its corporate connections. 750+ recruiters from diverse domains participate in the Campus Placement Drives at GLA University. The big names like Amazon, Microsoft, VMware, Disney Hotstar, and many others offer packages up to 32.16 LPA in campus placements at GLA. The average CTC of the university is 6.28 LPA, which is reasonably good.

The success of GLA in terms of placements can be assessed with the fact that just in the first phase of Batch 2022 placements, 1800+ offers have already been raised by the recruiters. In fact, 88% of CSE students have already been placed. With such excellent numbers, GLA University undoubtedly is set to join the league of most premier institutions for higher education in India.

Neeraj Agrawal, CEO, GLA University

Mr Neeraj Agrawal, CEO, GLA University says, “Yes, there are many colleges that boast their 6+ LPA average placements. But they charge 20-25 lakhs as the fee for engineering and management programs, on average. On the other hand, we take it as our responsibility to make quality education accessible to all at a reasonable fee. Not only that but we are also providing premium placements. The result of our painstaking efforts is quite visible now. In terms of ROI, GLA is best-in-class, indeed.”

He concluded by saying, “We focus on aligning the curriculum of all our courses with the requirements of the new-age industry. Moreover, we emphasize experiential learning beyond the classrooms to make our students industry-ready. The Training & Placement Cell conducts training sessions and workshops to brush up on the soft skills of the students to make them fit for the corporate environment.”

GLA University has been evolving at a rapid pace in terms of quality of education as well as placements. With a robust alumni base of over 30,000 students settled worldwide. It has become a gateway to global success. GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. Step up to join GLA University to get closer to your dream career.