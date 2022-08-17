Places to Plan a Holiday in India During Long Weekends in August

Let us be honest; mentioning the word ‘weekend’ evokes happy emotions. And, when it is a long week, the joy multiplies manifold, doesn’t it? After a whole week of chasing deadlines, finishing projects, meeting deadlines, and attending meetings, weekends are a perfect opportunity to unwind by relaxing at home, hanging out with friends, or travelling with loved ones.

If you are a travel-loving soul, and your definition of the perfect weekend is travelling and exploring new places, you are in for some excellent news in August 2022. It has many long weekends that give you scope for a mini vacation. First, you have a 3-day long weekend on the 6th (Saturday), 7th (Sunday), and 8th is a public holiday for Muharram.

Then, the following week, you can potentially enjoy a 5-day weekend as the 11th (Thursday) is Raksha Bandhan, 14th (Friday) take a leave, the 12th and 13th is a weekend, and the 15th(Monday) is Independence Day. And, finally, there is another 3-day long weekend on the 19th (Janmashtami), and 20th and 21st are Saturday and Sunday.

Are you already jumping out of your seats looking at the long weekend list? We understand the joy. Well, all you need is to plan a long weekend trip and make the most of your holidays. If you are unsure where to go, we have you covered. We have put together a list of the best places in India that you can visit in August for a mini vacation.

Munnar, Kerala

Every nature lover’s dream destination, Munnar, is a paradise on earth. Its beauty is ethereal, which is accentuated by the rains in August. The vast acres of tea gardens covered in a thick mist, the dewdrops rolling from the trees and branches of the towering trees, and the fresh showers make you feel revitalised. It is an ideal escape from the city chaos, especially if you want some solitude amidst the mountains.

On your long weekend trip, you can enjoy your stay at the Club Mahindra Munnar, one of the best resorts in Munnar. The property, nestled in the hills, is an ideal place to stay where you can enjoy the most modern amenities and traditional hospitality that will spoil every family member.

Coorg, Karnataka

A popular hill station in the Kodagu district in Karnataka, Coorg is fondly known as the ‘Scotland of India’ because of its picturesque hilly landscape. During the monsoon season, especially in July and August, the rains transform the entire town into a green paradise. The pleasant weather, cool air, and showers make it a perfect spot for a short vacation from Bangalore and other nearby cities. Also, August is the ideal time to witness the splendour of the seasonal waterfalls in Coorg.

While in Coorg, you can book your stay at Club Mahindra Madikeri or Club Mahindra Virajpet resorts in Coorg. These properties give you a chance to wake up to the most scenic views every day, and the warm services make you feel like you are home away from home.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Nestled in the azure Aravalli mountain ranges, Mount Abu prides itself on being the only hill station in Rajasthan. It is one of the popular weekend getaways for the people of Rajasthan who come here to escape the extreme climate in other parts of the state.

Known for its hilly landscape and idyllic locations like the Guru Shikhar and the Dilwara Jain temple, Mount Abu attracts many tourists in August as the weather here is cooler. The occasional bouts of rain amplify the beauty of this scenic hill station.

Whether you are seeking solitude or want to explore the beauty of Abu, you can enjoy a perfect weekend trip by booking your stay at Hotel Aravali, one of the best resorts in Mount Abu, hosted by Club Mahindra. Located in the hills, the resort offers many experiences that will delight your entire family.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Mumbaikars’ and Punekars’ favourite weekend trip destination, Lonavala, is every nature lover’s delight. The misty hills with many waterfalls, nearby historic forts, dams, and trekking trails attract tourists and travellers to Lonavala in August. Whether you enjoy a peaceful mini vacation or want to indulge in some adventure, Lonavala will grant all your wishes.

Now that you know the best places to go in August for a fun and memorable trip, make the most of the August long weekend and have a gala time with your loved ones at these places.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.