Places To Visit This Independence Day Long Weekend

This year, the calendar has kindly conspired to place Independence Day (15th August) on a Tuesday, setting the stage for a long weekend. By simply taking a day off from work on Monday (14th August), you can effortlessly transform your weekend into a spacious four-day escape, i.e., from Saturday from Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the euphoria of the upcoming Independence Day weekend starts to swirl in the air, we know the spirit of freedom is not just about patriotic songs and fireworks, but also the freedom to explore. With our nation's diverse landscapes offering a smorgasbord of travel opportunities, where could you spend these blissful days off?

Let's set off on a journey to celebrate this special Independence long weekend, weaving our own story of freedom.

Best Places to Visit on Independence Day Long Weekend

Alleppey, Kerala

Venture into the heart of Kerala's enchanting backwaters with Alleppey, a dreamlike destination that promises an extraordinary long weekend retreat. This paradisiacal locale offers a tranquil blend of lush paddy fields, quaint villages, shimmering waterways, and majestic houseboats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether you're gliding through serene backwaters, basking on golden beaches, or feasting on authentic Keralan cuisine, Alleppey weaves a tapestry of unforgettable experiences.

Things to do in Alleppey:

Explore the Kuttanad Backwaters

Visit Alappuzha Beach

Relax at Marari Beach

Enjoy bird watching at Pathiramanal

Where to stay in Alleppey?

If you’re planning to visit Alleppey, don’t look further than Club Mahindra Arookutty, Alleppey Resort. One of the best resorts in Kerala, every minute of your stay here is tailored to your desires, making both your mornings and nights equally mesmerizing. Embrace a day filled with experiences - navigate the serene backwaters, surrender to relaxation at the in-house Svaastha Spa, or indulge in a romantic lakeside dinner under the candlelit sky.

Dwarka, Gujarat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step into the realm of spiritual tranquillity and rich history with Dwarka, one of the best places to visit on Independence Day long weekend in Gujarat.

Considered one of the four sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites, Dwarka’s ancient charm, awe-inspiring temples, and tranquil beaches offer a unique blend of spiritual and leisure experiences. Whether you're seeking divine blessings at the Dwarkadhish Temple, watching the sunset over the Arabian Sea, or exploring the vibrant local culture, Dwarka promises an enriching and memorable getaway, making it a perfect place to spend your long weekend.

Things to do in Dwarka:

Visit Rukmini Devi temple

Witness the aarti at the Gomti Sangam Ghat

Explore the Dwarka Lighthouse for stunning views of the Arabian Sea

Offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple

Take a boat ride to Bet Dwarka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to stay in Dwarka?

Relish in luxurious relaxation at Dwarka Resort by Club Mahindra, one of the best resorts in Gujarat, where holidays mean pampering and comfort. Enjoy delectable local cuisine, relax at the poolside, or recharge in the world-class gymnasium. Their 44 superior rooms, decked with modern amenities embody opulence. Experience impeccable hospitality and make this long weekend unforgettable.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Immerse yourself in the royal allure of Udaipur, one of the best places to go on the Independence Day weekend. Udaipur seamlessly blends scenic beauty, rich culture, and regal history. Between its breathtaking palaces, colourful bazaars, and picturesque landscapes adorned with majestic architecture, Udaipur offers an experience as vibrant and evocative as a Rajasthani folk tale. Lose yourself in its charm and return home with a suitcase full of unforgettable memories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things to do in Udaipur:

Visit City Palace

Enjoy a boat ride on Lake Pichola

Shop for handicrafts at Hathi Pol Bazaar

Visit Sajjangarh Palace (Monsoon Palace)

Where to stay in Udaipur?

Nestled amidst the scenic Aravalli Hills and overlooking the Thar desert, Club Mahindra Udaipur Resort is a tribute to Mewar's pristine beauty. This resort, featuring palatial architecture and verdant gardens, beautifully blends Rajputana hospitality with modern comforts, offering a perfect retreat in the heart of Rajasthan.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Find your perfect getaway in the heart of the Himalayas, in Gangtok, Sikkim. A gem of a destination, it's the ideal retreat for your long weekend plans. From the serenity of the monasteries and the bustling local markets to the mist-filled mountains and vibrant flora, Sikkim offers a sensory experience like no other. With its blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and delectable cuisine, Sikkim will captivate you and leave you longing for more, making it an unmissable destination in your travel diary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things to do in Gangtok:

Visit Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in the word

See panoramic views of Gangtok city from the Ganesh Tok View Point

Discover Nathu La Pass

Visit Rumtek Monastery and Tsomgo Lake

Spend a day at Yumthang Valley (Valley of Flowers)

Where to stay in Gangtok?

Experience nature's grandeur combined with contemporary comforts at Club Mahindra Le Vintuna Gangtok Resort. Here, soak in the gorgeous views from the private balcony of your cozy room or relish delicious local cuisines at the in-house restaurant. At Club Mahindra Le Vintuna Resort, your stay is shaped as per your preferences.

So, this Independence Day long weekend, venture out and explore these gems. With the right blend of relaxation and adventure, it's an opportunity to escape the mundane and delve into the extraordinary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.