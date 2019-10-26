e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Plan your perfect Diwali with the OPPO Reno2 Z!

This smartphone comes with a variety of features that will make you want to capture every moment.

brand-stories Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:12 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

Plates of food, twinkling lights, glittering gifts—sounds like Diwali? It is! It’s also that time of the year when the most exciting parties happen with friends and family. What follows are non-stop banter, lots of gossip and endless fun.

Not to mention, the sparkly Insta-ready Diwali outfits and long-awaited reunions. These are what happy memories are made of. If you aren’t clicking a picture of each of them, then you are missing out on a lot!

This is where OPPO comes in. The brand new OPPO Reno2 Z has some exciting new features like the world’s first pop-up camera with Video Bokeh Mode and the Ultra Dark Mode. Trust us, this smartphone is going to be your best friend this season.

For some inside access, HT Brand Studio, in partnership with OPPO, organised a Diwali party hosted by none other than RJ Stutee!

To find out what happened next, watch the video above.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:27 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News