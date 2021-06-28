Planning to get pregnant? Here’s what you need to know about vaccinations

Having a baby is a big decision for every couple and as parents we don’t want to leave any stone un-turned when it comes to the health and well-being of our little ones. Vaccinations play a major role in this journey that starts even before the baby enters the mother’s womb.

The antibodies developed in a pregnant woman’s body can protect both the mother and the baby against serious infections. They can also be passed on to the child through the placenta, offering protection for the critical first months till the child gets on his/her own vaccination schedule.

While certain vaccines are safe and recommended for women during pregnancy, others are given before conception, or after delivery when the mother is feeding the infant. The last addition to this is the Covid-19 vaccine, which in India is not mandated for pregnant ladies.

Before getting pregnant

Certain vaccines are recommended before pregnancy to protect the mother and the unborn child against serious diseases. These include the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine which protects against congenital rubella syndrome, that can cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects. Since this is a live virus vaccine, it cannot be given to a pregnant woman. The dose must be finished three months before pregnancy.

Another vaccine that must be taken before planning a pregnancy is the Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) vaccine. Cancer of the cervix is the most common cancer in India, with cases superseding breast cancer too, which is caused by the HPV virus. This vaccine protects both the mother and child against this deadly disease. Care should be taken to take it before getting pregnant as it can lead to complications if taken during pregnancy.

The next is the Hepatitis B vaccination, which is administered in three doses spread over a 6 month period. Earlier, this was given only to healthcare workers and those who lived in close proximity to them. But, it is now recommended for all pregnant ladies as the virus can cause serious liver problems in the baby later in adult life. A couple can plan a pregnancy one month after completion of the last dose of this vaccine.

During pregnancy

The vaccines recommended for pregnant women are developed with the highest levels of safety for both the mother and the unborn child. Pregnant women are encouraged to take the Tetanus vaccine, which is given in two doses in the second trimester of pregnancy – at 4 months and 5 months with a gap of 28 days between them. Now, we also have a combined Tdap vaccine, which protects against Tetanus and Diphtheria which is becoming popular.

We also give patients the flu shot, which protects against Influenza type A and B, after 28 weeks of pregnancy. India doesn’t see many instances of influenza, but it is helpful in a pandemic situation as it protects the mother and the baby against respiratory complications, which mirror those of the Covid-19 virus.

After delivery

In the current scenario, the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines that are available in India is yet to be proven for pregnant women. The Covid-19 vaccine should be given just before discharge from the hospital after delivery, so that both the mother and child can get some protection against the pandemic as soon as possible.

If any of the other vaccinations that are advised before pregnancy are not completed, these can also be given right after giving birth. They are found to be safe for breastfeeding women.

In a majority of cases, a reaction to the vaccine is mild and comes in the form of a mild rash or swelling around the site of the injection, or mild itching, or fever that does not go over 100. In such cases, paracetamol is prescribed for relief. But, in case the reaction is more severe, for example, breathing issues or rashes all over the body, or swelling of the face, or high fever, the patient must immediately rush to a hospital and seek medical help.

Dr Madhuben is Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist at Annai Velankanni Multi-speciality Hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.