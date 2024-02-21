Planning to Take a Two-Wheeler Loan? Here’s a Complete Guide

The crowded streets in India, varying terrains, and urban traffic make two-wheelers, such as scooters and motorcycles, an ideal mode of transportation. But for lower middle-class people or students, buying it using a one-time payment is challenging and burdensome. In such situations, a two-wheeler loan can help you buy one and repay the money through EMIs in flexible tenure.

Let us learn more about the essential considerations before you hit "apply" for this Two-Wheeler Loan. So, grab your helmet of financial awareness and let's explore the road to your two-wheeled freedom!

What is a Two-Wheeler Loan?

The banks and financial institutions offer Two-Wheeler Loans as a financial tool to fulfil your dream of owning a scooter or motorcycle. With this Two Wheeler loan, you can borrow a sum and repay it in easy monthly installments (EMIs), making your ride budget-friendly.

Benefits of Taking a Two-Wheeler Loan

Owning a two-wheeler is not just about convenience and fun; it is a smart financial move too! Let us learn about the benefits of a two-wheeler loan, which can turn your dream ride into a reality:

Flexible options: With flexible loan options, you can choose a loan tenure for manageable EMIs, ranging from 12 months to 36 months, that fits your repayment capacity.

With flexible loan options, you can choose a loan tenure for manageable EMIs, ranging from 12 months to 36 months, that fits your repayment capacity. Loan up to 100% on-road price: With this convenient online loan application service, you can skip the queues and paperwork hassle of financing even the full on-road price of your two-wheeler.

With this convenient online loan application service, you can skip the queues and paperwork hassle of financing even the full on-road price of your two-wheeler. Finance for electric two-wheelers: You can explore attractive and affordable loan options specially designed for electric two-wheelers for a sustainable and cost-effective approach to fulfilling your dream of owning a scooter or motorcycle.

You can explore attractive and affordable loan options specially designed for electric two-wheelers for a sustainable and cost-effective approach to fulfilling your dream of owning a scooter or motorcycle. Minimal documentation: With minimal documentation requirements, you can ensure a quick and hassle-free application process.

Types of Two-Wheeler Loans:

Choosing a two-wheeler loan can be as exciting as picking your dream scooter or motorcycle! But before you apply for this two-wheeler loan, let us explore the two main types:

1. Secured loans: In a secured two-wheeler loan, you provide your vehicle as collateral or security to obtain the loan at lower Two Wheeler Loan Interest Rate. However, it comes with a risk—if you miss payments, the banks or financial institutions have the right to take possession of the vehicle you used as collateral.



2. Unsecured loans: For an unsecured two-wheeler loan, you do not require collateral. These loans offer convenience, but the Two-Wheeler Loan Interest Rates may be higher.

Eligibility Requirements for a Two-Wheeler Loan:

Before you apply for a two-wheeler loan, ensure you fulfil the essential eligibility requirements.

Age: You must be between 21 and 65 years old.

You must be between 21 and 65 years old. Employment type : You must be a salaried or self-employed person.

: You must be a salaried or self-employed person. Credit Score: A minimum credit score of 700 or more is required.

A minimum credit score of 700 or more is required. Nationality: You must be a resident of India.

Documentation Requirements for a Two-Wheeler Loan:

For the two-wheeler loan, you need to submit the following documents for your loan application process:

Application Form

KYC Documents: Photographs, valid documents affirming your identity, address, and age, such as an Aadhaar card, voter’s ID, driving license, or passport

Photographs, valid documents affirming your identity, address, and age, such as an Aadhaar card, voter’s ID, driving license, or passport Income Proof: Bank Statements, Latest Salary Slip/Form 16 (for Salaried Person), ITR for the Latest One Year (for Sel-Employed Professional)

Factors that May Affect the Two-Wheeler Loan Approval:

Before applying for a two-wheeler loan, it is important to consider several factors that can affect the approval process.

Loan Amount Consideration: If you opt for a higher loan amount, it raises the interest rate, as the banks or financial institutions may see it as a risk due to potential difficulties in recovering larger sums in case of default.

If you opt for a higher loan amount, it raises the interest rate, as the banks or financial institutions may see it as a risk due to potential difficulties in recovering larger sums in case of default. Minimum Income Requirement : Your income plays a key role; meeting the minimum annual income requirement is essential. With higher incomes, you showcase your ability to repay, which improves your chances for a larger loan.

: Your income plays a key role; meeting the minimum annual income requirement is essential. With higher incomes, you showcase your ability to repay, which improves your chances for a larger loan. Maintaining a Good Credit Score : A credit score of 700 or above is essential for two-wheeler loan approval, as a history of payment issues can lead to rejection.

: A credit score of 700 or above is essential for two-wheeler loan approval, as a history of payment issues can lead to rejection. Work Experience and Stability : You are required to have at least six months of experience in your current job, and a steady job may enhance your approval prospects.

: You are required to have at least six months of experience in your current job, and a steady job may enhance your approval prospects. Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI) Evaluation: Banks or financial institutions also evaluate your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), considering a DTI below 40 alongside unmet parameters as grounds for rejection. You can calculate DTI using the formula: DTI = existing loan EMIs / gross monthly income.

How do I Calculate the EMI?

Before applying for a two-wheeler loan, it is crucial to figure out your Equated Monthly Installment (EMI). You can follow these two ways to calculate EMI, which will help you repay on time:

Using a mathematical formula:

EMI = P x R x (1 + R)^N / [(1 + R)^N - 1],

where P is the loan amount, R is the interest rate, and N is the loan tenure in months.

Using the Two-Wheeler Loan EMI Calculator:

You need to input the principal amount, interest rate, and loan tenure, and the calculator provides an accurate result instantly.

Wrapping up

Before applying for a two-wheeler loan, it is crucial to consider key factors that can impact loan approval and terms. Additionally, understanding the associated charges is essential to plan. A thoughtful approach to these considerations ensures a smoother and more informed two-wheeler loan application process, promoting financial stability and responsible borrowing.



Many reputed banks like ICICI Bank provide two-wheeler loans at lower interest rates with minimum documentation making your application process easy.

