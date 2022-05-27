Play your cards right with Stashfin’s #LiveBoundless card, exclusively for women

Financial inclusion and financial freedom are important for each individual’s empowerment, and particularly for women. Stashfin’s #LiveBoundless Credit Line Card is the wind beneath every woman’s financial dreams – from education to buying a home or vehicle or sponsoring their parents’ long-cherished vacation. While there are multiple players in the plastic money field, Stashfin stands out with its unique offers and its purpose of ‘nobody in India should be credit starved’.

#LiveBoundless: a step ahead of others

Stashfin’s #LiveBoundless Credit Line Card has been tailored to cater to women’s needs. Apart from receiving welcome stashcash, users will also get 1% cashback on every spend. Stashfin also offers a large credit line of up to ₹5 lakhs with a 30-day credit period, allowing women to make their favourite purchases, without the fear of instant repayment. In addition, in cases of a large purchase, Stashfin offers flexible EMIs to reduce the burden on the customer.

Regardless of what’s on your mind, Stashfin’s #LiveBoundless Credit Line Card, exclusively for women, will serve all your needs. Plus, you pay interest only on the funds you load on the card!

Here are some benefits that you can enjoy:

- 1% cashback on every online spend and POS transaction

- Free credit period up to 30 days

- Receive 2000 welcome stashcash and benefits worth ₹5000+ in the first year

- Exclusive offers on dining, shopping, travel, and more

- Instant approvals on personal loans or credit lines. Borrow any amount ranging from ₹1000 to ₹5,00,000

- Minimum documentation is required. You only need to fill a KYC in digital or physical form, at your convenience

- No hidden costs at all. When you borrow through StashFin, you know exactly what your costs are

- Free ATM cash withdrawals

- Enjoy flexible payment terms. Pick a tenure that works for you ranging from 3 months to 36 months

- Instant disbursal. You get money in less than 4 hours!

- 24*7 access to funds

How can you get the card?

It’s very simple, and requires only a few steps!

1. There’s an easy application form that you need to fill out. Along with that, make sure you share your online banking details to get your application processed within minutes.

2. Next, upload your documents (PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank statement) on the website or app, and get verified in no time.

3. You will receive funds within 4 hours.

Wait no more, and enjoy financial freedom like never before with Stashfin!

To find out more, watch these videos: