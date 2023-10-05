Plus Point Locks & Hardware Solution: Elevating Innovation and Quality!

Established in 1942 by Late Shri H. L. Agarwal, Plus Point has emerged as a leader in the door hardware and accessories industry, delivering top-notch products with a focus on quality, innovation, and business ethics. With over eight decades of experience, Plus Point has become a trusted name in the market, serving customers with excellence and providing them with a wide range of products manufactured in Solid Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, and Steel. Ever since Plus Point has been continuing to deliver exceptional products that combine functionality with exquisite design. Moreover, Marketing Campaigns of Plus Point are so innovative that they grab a lot of attraction online and offline both. Plus Point's marketing campaign, "HandleMatters" highlights the importance of door handles in home renovations and for newly purchased homes. Recently, Plus Point was awarded for its Innovative Space Concept at Index 2023 for their phenomenal and exemplary campaign “Discover Your Universe of Possibilities.”

Founder Members

Mr. Rajiv Agarwal

Managing Director, Chief Product Designer

Plus Point

Mr. Rajiv Agarwal is the Managing Director and Chief Product Designer of Plus Point, a company that has experienced remarkable growth under his leadership. He has led the company to significant growth, fostering a culture of innovation, quality, and strong customer relationships. Known for his visionary thinking and ability to anticipate trends, Mr. Agarwal has fostered a culture of innovation, quality, and strong customer relationships within the organization. He has revolutionized the locks and hardware industry with his innovative products, always striving to provide a unique advantage compared to others in the market. In 1996, his Aldrop 401 became immensely popular, leading it to be sold under the brand name Plus Point. Mr. Agarwal's passion for handling design has been evident since a young age, and he still personally oversees the design process to ensure functional efficiency.

Mr. Niket Agarwal

CEO, Plus Point

Mr. Niket Agarwal, the CEO of the company, joined the family business in 2015 with a clear vision of establishing a globally recognized Indian brand. With his expertise in business modernization and visualization, he understands the importance of integrating technology to enhance operations. Taking a tech-driven approach, he is committed to optimizing business processes through strategic planning and the implementation of operational frameworks. He plays a versatile role within the company, always ready to address inefficiencies and ensure seamless coordination among all departments.

Plus Point boasts an extensive network of over 10,000 dealers across India, making its products easily accessible to customers throughout the country. With a robust manufacturing base in Aligarh, one of India's prominent hubs, Plus Point ensures superior craftsmanship and features in its entire product line. State-of-the-art machines, skilled manpower, and an extensive infrastructure system further reinforce the company's commitment to delivering excellence.

Additionally, being an ISO 9001:2008 certified company signifies Plus Point's dedication to maintaining robust quality management systems. Plus Point is catering to all door hardware and accessory needs; this commitment is encapsulated in Plus Point's words "Your One Stop Hardware Solution."

From elegantly designed handles and knobs to durable hinges and locks, each product is engineered with precision and attention to detail. The company's team of skilled artisans combines traditional craftsmanship techniques with modern technology to create products that exude elegance and durability. Plus Point has established a strong trust among its customers and vendors, evident by the fact that those who initially connected with them continue to stay connected. The company firmly believes in the concept of PLUS - adding value to its relationships with customers and vendors.

Moreover, they are also recognized for their innovative marketing campaigns like Discover Your Universe of Possibilities and awarded for this Innovative Space Concept at the Index 2023 in Delhi.

To learn more about Plus Point and its range of high-end door hardware and accessories, visit their website at https://www.pluspointlocks.com/.

About Plus Point:

