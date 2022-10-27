PNB MetLife JBC registers a world record for the maximum number of participants

Badminton is no longer just another neighbourhood sport – it has gained prominence all over the world. No wonder, it is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for young sports aspirants today. The 6th season of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) was proof – it successfully set a world record for 'most kids participating in a badminton championship (multiple venues)'. Verified by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), 8,031 kids participated in the championship that was held across 12 states, from August to October 2022.

Ever since its inception in 2015, PNB MetLife JBC has come a long way. Their vision to transform young badminton aspirants of the country into champions of tomorrow has steered this initiative, encouraging many kids to take up this sport.

The winners

118 participants have been crowned champions across 12 states.

The age group of the participants who competed at JBC was between 7 and 17 years. The various categories included Under 9, Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17. Each player was eligible to play in a maximum of two categories. In all, 118 participants have been crowned champions across 12 states.

The last leg of the PNB MetLife JBC was held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, with two-time Olympic medallist and brand ambassador of PNB MetLife, PV Sindhu. In the Delhi chapter, which took place on October 12, as many as 10 badminton players across 5 categories were deemed winners. PNB MetLife also felicitated runners-up and the top two semi-finalists for each category — both in the boys’ and girls’ groups.

PV Sindhu graced the event as the Chief Guest, along with the President of Delhi Capital Badminton Association, Dr Ameeta Sinh, who was the Guest of Honour. The MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, and Chief Distribution Officer, PNB MetLife, Sameer Bansal were also present.

Ashish Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife said, “I’m delighted that PNB MetLife JBC has set the world record for Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in multiple Cities. At PNB MetLife, enabling and promoting physical and fiscal fitness are two dimensions of our purpose: Karo Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari. Through JBC, we encourage everyone to aim for a healthy way of living and by seeding this thought at a younger age, we aim to build a healthier and more aware nation. We are certain that the experience of playing the sport at this level of competition and learning from every win and every loss will help build character and will be key to enabling young enthusiasts to become the badminton champions of tomorrow."

PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic Medallist and Brand Ambassador, PNB MetLife, said, “I am glad to see that the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship is gaining in popularity, which is evident from the World Record they have set for Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities. The young shuttlers’ enthusiastic excitement for gameplay, skill, and zeal exemplifies the range of talent India possesses. It has been a great honour for me to be associated with PNB MetLife, which has created an incredible platform like Junior Badminton Championship for young enthusiasts and bolsters their confidence for the future. These talented badminton players have a long road ahead of them, and I wish them all the best in all their future endeavours."

Nurturing young badminton aspirants

Previously, PNB MetLife JBC Dugout had organised a virtual badminton event that brought together champions and experts to educate and train young aspirants about the game, during the pandemic. The first JBC Dugout was held in January 2021, while the second season was conducted in Sept 2021.

There’s also the JBC Bootcamp – an online badminton academy through which children can hone their badminton skills and receive training from top professional coaches and nutritional tips to become the champions of tomorrow.

JBC Boot Camp has 3 levels of training modules: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. The videos are in English and Hindi, with subtitles in Telugu and Kannada.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to hit the courts and Kare Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari, for the upcoming year!

