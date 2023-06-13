Polkadot And Litecoin Receive Bearish Rating, Tradecurve Predicted To 50x

The crypto market has crashed this week as many projects fear the long term implications of regulation. With the SEC filing lawsuits against both Binance and Coinbase, many projects have dropped in value by over 10%.

However, several projects are still expected to thrive. Analysts believe that Polkdot and Litecoin could surge in value over the next three months, while Tradecurve is predicted to 50x in value before its presale is finished.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<

Polkadot Begins To Recover Following A Price Dip

In the last four days, Polkadot faced consecutive price declines in line with the general cryptocurrency market. In total, it declined in price by 5.27%, dropping slightly below $5 before bouncing back.

Now, Polkadot is back on the rise, losing just 1.00% of its value in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Polkadot was trading at $5.04, and its trading activity hit 111 million in daily trading volume. Polkadot has also received positive news from its community on Twitter.

According to Polkadot Insider, Polkadot has become one of the most popular blockchains used to launch new projects. At the same time, two of its most popular networks Manta Network and Astar Network have helped to attract thousands of new investors in 2023.

With this in mind, investors anticipate Polkadot will bounce back in the next few weeks. With its price already recovering, analysts predict that Polkadot could surge to $6, while others believe that $5.5 is a more accurate prediction.

Litecoin Sees Positive Returns In The Last 24 Hours

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the first projects to go green following the recent SEC announcement. In the last 24 hours, Litecoin has increased in value by 0.23% to $88.82, marking a monthly price increase of 12.74%.

Excitement around Litecoin has grown exponentially in 2023 following several price rallies and a recent collaboration with Metalph Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) designed to revolutionize cryptocurrency mining.

Given its long term potential, analysts believe that Litecoin will hit $100 during the next market rally, with some suggesting that Litecoin could hit $95 in June due to its recent innovations. Should Litecoin successfully create new mining technology, it could offer huge returns for investors who remained confident in Litecoin despite recent price turbulence.

Tradecurve Is Up By 50% With 50x Returns Predicted In 2023

With many popular DeFi investments currently in the red, investors are buying alternatives like Tradecurve, which could potentially revolutionize trading.

Tradecurve is a decentralized hybrid exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers a myriad of investment opportunities and lets investors trade stocks and commodities without needing to pass KYC checks.

All trading on Tradecurve is anonymous, with the exchange being compatible with most popular decentralized wallets. Tradecurve offers leverage of 500:1, fast order execution and even negative balance protection to keep investors safe. It will also offer several educational tools, including a lucrative trading academy.

Tradecurve is currently in the third stage of its presale, with TCRV tokens selling for $0.015. Analysts estimate that Tradecurve could experience a price increase to $0.018 in the next few weeks, with stage 3 over 55% sold out.

With revolutionary potential and great long term utility, Tradecurve is expected to be one of the market's best performers in Q2.

For more information about the Tradecurve presale:

Click Here To Visit The Website

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.