Polygon, Algorand and Kangamoon: Three Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For in 2023

Polygon (MATIC) will soon surge in activity following its Network Rehashing and Bridge Layer-2 resync. Moreover, Algorand (ALGO) has seen an expansion to its ecosystem with two projects introducing new features. In addition, Kangamoon (KANG) will soon redefine how players value their time with a new P2E model and meme coin community.

Summary

Polygon to climb between $0.79 and $0.87

Algorand will reach a maximum value of $0.13

Kangamoon can spike by 22x by the completion of its presale

Polygon (MATIC) to Conduct Network Reshashing and Bridge L2 Resync

Polygon (MATIC)'s team announced an upcoming update to the network, Network Rehashing. The Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta update and Bridge L2 resync are scheduled for the upcoming week. The network will resynchronize from Genesis. In addition, the state of the Polygon transactions will stay the same, but the L2 block hashes will change.

Yet despite the positive sentiment surrounding Polygon crypto's future, it has recently seen a decline. With a 30-day decrease of 11.8%, analysts are trying to determine how far the crypto can climb soon.

In the past week, MATIC was between $0.49 and $0.54 in terms of its value. However, based on the Polygon price prediction, it can surge to $0.79 at the low end and $0.87 at the high end by Q4, 2023.

Algorand (ALGO) Expands Ecosystem

Algorand (ALGO) has vastly expanded its ecosystem as of recently. For example, tinyman.algo introduced The Swap Widget. Anyone can quickly add and swap functionality to any Algorand dApp through it.

Moreover, Pera.algo announced that Audio File support arrived on the platform. All of these aspects can contribute towards heightened Algorand crypto usage, but how far can its value climb?

Based on the on-chart data, Algorand traded between $0.087578 and $0.097673 during the past week. In the past 14 days, it's been up 3.2% and showcases a green pattern. According to the Algorand price prediction, it can surge to $0.13 by Q4, 2023.

Kangamoon (KANG) Gains Massive Momentum as It Helps Players Monetize Their Time Efficiently

Kangamoon is an upcoming project that aims to connect meme coin enthusiasts with the P2E community. It will create a vibrant, like-minded community. Each enthusiast can monetize their gaming time and compete with other players globally.

It can become a dominant force, as it will introduce unique P2E elements. The platform is built on Ethereum, and the smart contract has already passed an audit by SOLIDProof and Cyberscope.

Each player takes control of their own Kangamoon character. They can upgrade them with unique abilities and different items. Moreover, they can challenge other players internationally and engage in tournaments.

Dedicated, challenging quests will also reward players. The rewards come in the form of virtual currency or rare items. Any of these rare items can then be sold on the dedicated marketplace.

In addition, KANG is the native crypto used to power the ecosystem. It is at a starting price of $0.005 during the early presale period. However, according to projections made by analysts, it will spike by 22x by the completion of the presale.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

