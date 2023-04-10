Polygon NFT Knocks BAYC Off The Throne — Big Eyes Coin To Follow Suit

Polygon's NFT game is strong, knocking the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) off its throne as the top NFT in the space. But don't count out newcomerBig Eyes Coin, who has recently launched its BIG Loot Box NFT trading cards ahead of their final presale on June 3rd. With so much potential for astronomical gains, the three best NFT investments are shooting for the moon and beyond. Keep reading for all the details.

Popular Bored Ape Yacht Club

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is home to a collection of 10,000 unique digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens), living in the Ethereum (ETH) space. It features quirky cartoon-style apes with snazzy accessories like hats, suits, and jewelry. The Bored Ape Club, a group of anonymous artists and developers, released the NFTs in April 2021. Each Bored Ape has its own distinct characteristics, making them one-of-a-kind and valuable digital assets.

BAYC is known for its exclusivity and has attracted A-list celebs, including Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, and Madonna. Members can grab limited edition gear, join exclusive events, and even have a voice in the decision-making process for all things Bored Ape.

It's no wonder why the Bored Ape Yacht Club is taking the NFT world by storm, with some of the rarest apes selling for millions of dollars in various NFT marketplaces. These Bored Apes are shooting for the stars and reaching new heights with their exclusivity and style.

Polygon NFT Got First Spot

Polygon is preparing for liftoff as it challenges the BAYC NFT collection for the prime spot in the NFT space! Fortunately for Polygon, it successfully launched to the top.

The Polygon network is blasting off like a rocket ship, as more users flock to the network for their NFT fix in the last 24 hours! Its Y00ts NFT collection brought in a whopping $133,223.91, putting Bored Ape Yacht Club's (BAYC) NFT collection in second place with $127,912 in sales.

This news has the community buzzing with excitement and proving the skeptics wrong. Who said there was no liquidity or community on Polygon? Clearly, they were mistaken, and the future looks bright for this platform.

T-58 Until The BIG Launch!

The stars didn't only align for Polygon, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also preps up for its exciting launch! It's set to shoot past the moon and into the stars, aiming to dethrone BAYC and Polygon as kings of the NFT planet — displacing other meme coins off their game, too!

Big Eyes Loot Box NFT trading cards are already live on OpenSea, with a collection that's more than ready for its launch into the mesosphere! BIG also just gathered a whopping $33, and is ending its presale early with the bonus code "BULLRUN250.”

If you've been a Kitty Cuddler since day one, the Big Eyes Coin's early wrap-up of presale may come as a surprise as BIG initially planned to launch once it gathered $50 million. But, the BIG team listened to the petition of its community when it asked to move up the date earlier — which is yet to be announced. BIG’s listening ears show that it's not just a one-hit wonder, but a meme token that pays attention to its community's desires. Similarly, this means that its early presale closing decision isn't spontaneous, unlike Elon Musk's sudden move to replace the iconic blue bird with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu.

Polygon, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Big Eyes Coin NFTs, one of the best NFT collections in the universe, have launched to new heights, claiming a spot in the digital space race. With their unique digital signatures, NFTs are like moon rocks — one-of-a-kind and highly coveted.

Get Ready for the BIG Launch!

