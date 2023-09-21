Polygon to Integrate, Dragonfruit Upgrade, TRON Teams Up with APENFT, Tradecurve Opens Derivatives Market to Everyone

Polygon (MATIC)'s team announced the Dragonfruit upgrade in a stream of updates throughout the month. TRON (TRX)'s DAO also announced a partnership with APENFT and the Giacometti Foundation. Both projects are experiencing significant shifts, but they are not alone.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will open the derivatives market to crypto users from anywhere. As a result, analysts are projecting a growth of 100x to $2.5. Today, we will dive into these projects to see why.

Summary

Polygon to reach 0.87 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023

TRON can climb to $0.1 by the end of the year

Tradecurve Markets to surge to $2.5 by the time it launches

Polygon (MATIC) to Integrate Dragonfruit Upgrade

Polygon (MATIC) recently announced the Dragonfruit upgrade for the Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta. Once it's fully implemented, anyone can utilize the latest version of Solidity. The network will be available during the upgrade, but a downtime of 2 minutes will occur. In a series of updates, the Polygon network has consistently been improving throughout September.

The recent price performance for the Polygon crypto has been volatile. On the one hand, the MATIC crypto decreased by 7.3% in the past 30 days. On the other, it increased by 5.4% in the past week. Its value was between $0.50 and $0.54 during the past week. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can increase to 0.87 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

TRON (TRX) Teams Up with APENFT and the Giacometti Foundation

TRON (TRX) DAO and APENFT are teaming up with the Giacometti Foundation for an art showcase in Paris. This event will occur from October 7, 2023, to January 7, 2024. In addition, the TRON team highlighted TroNBox, a smart contract toolbox. Anyone can use it to create, test, and deploy smart contracts on the network.

As for the TRON (TRX) value, the crypto recently traded between $0.080367 and $0.084689. During the past 30 days, it increased by 12.2%. The crypto has been up 40.8% in the past year. Based on these numbers, according to the TRON price prediction, it can surge to $0.1 by the end of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Opens Up the Derivatives Market to Users Globally

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will be a game-changer in the DeFi space. Unlike most exchanges with severe limitations, anyone can gain full access to the derivatives market here. Users can make an account using their email and deposit crypto as collateral.

Afterwards, they can trade cryptocurrencies alongside other commodities and CFDs. In addition, they can access forex, indices, options, ETFs, and bonds.

Most exchanges like Binance and OKX will also restrict users based on their geographical location. As Tradecurve Markets is fully decentralized, anyone from anywhere can access it with zero KYC checks.

TCRV is at the core of the project, and it is used for staking. Anyone holding it can also engage in governance and get rewards. The project is undergoing Stage 5 of its presale, and the token is at $0.025.

Analysts project that it can surge by 100x at launch and reach $2.5. So far, the presale has generated $5.8 million, and over 18,000 users signed up to use it. At this rate, Tradecurve Markets will be the next major player in the industry.

