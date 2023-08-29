Pop Golden Awards 2023 Nominations: Bollywood Stars, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, BTS Members Forge Ahead

The Pop Golden Awards, an international awards organization hosted in the United States, has just released the full list of nominees and confirmed legendary honorees for this year's ceremony celebrating pop culture contributions from around the globe.

The highly anticipated event, taking place in Los Angeles this November, will pay tribute to some of the most iconic figures across various entertainment sectors including film, music, television, and more by bestowing honorary awards recognizing their legendary status and cultural influence. Among the living legends confirmed to be honored are India's acclaimed actor Aamir Khan, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, K-pop idol IU, pop sensation Justin Bieber, and several other luminaries representing diverse nations and industries worldwide.

The Pop Golden Awards also unveiled nominees across nearly 30 categories that spotlight standout artistry and works that have defined pop culture on an international scale over the past year. Leading the nominations are global superstars like Taylor Swift, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Latin music phenomenon Bad Bunny, and many more. The diverse array of categories will honor achievements in major mainstream industries such as Hollywood, Bollywood, Latin pop, and K-pop, as well as smaller niches, demonstrating the Pop Golden Awards' commitment to celebrating a vast tapestry of cultural contributions from around the world.

Vote for your favourites

While voting for select categories will be open to the public, winners for other categories will be determined exclusively by the Pop Golden Awards' esteemed panel of judges.

Some of the major categories below:

GOLDEN POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 2023 (NOMINEES)

Jack HarlowMiley CyrusDrakeSIDHU MOOSE WALABad BunnyHarry StylesRosaliaTaylor SwiftThe Weeknd

GOLDEN HIP HOP SONG AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

DJ Khaled – GOD DIDTyler The Creator – DOGTOOTHLil Baby – Go HardSB19 – GENTOLil Wayne – Kant Nobody ft. DMXJ-hope – ArsonSidhu Moose Wala ft. Burna Boy – Mera NaJuice WRLD – The LightNicki Nicole ft. Young Miko – 8 AMBLACKPINK – Shut Down

Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)

Jack Harlow – First ClassJung Kook ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi – DreamersMiley Cyrus – FlowersAs It Was – Harry StylesBLACKPINK – Pink VenomTaylor Swift – Anti-HeroFifty Fifty CupidPinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice – Boy’s A LiarBad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – Me Porto BonitoBurna Boy – Last Last

Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)

Grupo FronteraYuridiaBad BunnyKarol GRauw AlejandroFeidMalumaShakiraRosalia

GOLDEN FILM OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Wednesday

Abbott Elementary

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sound Of Freedom

Avatar: The Way of Water

Barbie

GOLDEN ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Pedro Pascal

Milly Alcock

Matt Smith

Jenna Ortega

Michelle Yeoh

Sam Worthington

Margot Robbie

Jim Caviezel

GOLDEN BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Arjun MathurRashi KhannaApoorva AroraRidhi DograVishesh BansalAdah SharmaShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneRam Charan

GOLDEN KOREAN DRAMA AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

The Sound of MagicDr. Romantic 3Crash Course in RomanceExtraordinary Attorney WooThe GloryLove To Hate YouThe Good Bad MotherBloodhoundsCall It LoveSnowdrop

THE GOLDEN TV/DRAMA ACTOR AWARD (INTERNATIONAL)

Barun SobtiJenna OrtegaEngin AkyürekKerem BursinBarun SobtiKang Tae-ohXiao ZhanPark Eun-binSıla TürkoğluJeon Do-yeonApo Nattawin

GOLDEN K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Cupid – FIFTY FIFTYPink Venom – BLACKPINK퀸카 (Queencard) – (G)I-DLE뉴진스 (OMG )- NewJeans르세라핌 (ANTIFRAGILE) – LE SSERAFIM투모로우바이투게더 (Sugar Rush Ride) – TXTTalk that Talk – TWICE아이브 (After LIKE) – IVE특 (S-Class) – Stray Kids에스파 (aespa) – SpicyPOP – NAYEON손오공 (Super) – SeventeenSeven – Jung Kook ft. LattoLike Crazy – JiminLONDON BOY – Lim Young WoongSour & Sweet – BamBamFlowers – JisooFast Forward – JEON SOMI

GOLDEN POP GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

NiziUYoasobiBLACKPINKOneRepublicSEVENTEENTWICEOfficial HIGE DANdism(G)I-DLESB19Stray KidsLE SSERAFIMTXT (Tomorrow X Together)Måneskin

YOU CAN FIND MORE NOMINEES:HERE

With tickets to the awards ceremony already on sale across multiple platforms, the Pop Golden Awards is gearing up for a momentous night honoring icons and shining a deserving spotlight on artists and works that have made an indelible mark on our global pop culture this past year. Fans eagerly await to see which of the renowned nominees like BAD BUNNY, TAYLORSWIFT, BLACKPINK will take home the most wins at this year's worldwide inclusive celebration.

