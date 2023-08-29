Pop Golden Awards 2023 Nominations: Bollywood Stars, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, BTS Members Forge Ahead

The Pop Golden Awards, an international awards organization hosted in the United States, has just released the full list of nominees and confirmed legendary honorees for this year's ceremony celebrating pop culture contributions from around the globe.

The highly anticipated event, taking place in Los Angeles this November, will pay tribute to some of the most iconic figures across various entertainment sectors including film, music, television, and more by bestowing honorary awards recognizing their legendary status and cultural influence. Among the living legends confirmed to be honored are India's acclaimed actor Aamir Khan, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, K-pop idol IU, pop sensation Justin Bieber, and several other luminaries representing diverse nations and industries worldwide.

The Pop Golden Awards also unveiled nominees across nearly 30 categories that spotlight standout artistry and works that have defined pop culture on an international scale over the past year. Leading the nominations are global superstars like Taylor Swift, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Latin music phenomenon Bad Bunny, and many more. The diverse array of categories will honor achievements in major mainstream industries such as Hollywood, Bollywood, Latin pop, and K-pop, as well as smaller niches, demonstrating the Pop Golden Awards' commitment to celebrating a vast tapestry of cultural contributions from around the world.

While voting for select categories will be open to the public, winners for other categories will be determined exclusively by the Pop Golden Awards' esteemed panel of judges.

Some of the major categories below:

GOLDEN POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 2023 (NOMINEES)

Jack Harlow

Miley Cyrus

Drake

SIDHU MOOSE WALA

Bad Bunny

Harry Styles

Rosalia

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

GOLDEN HIP HOP SONG AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

DJ Khaled – GOD DID

Tyler The Creator – DOGTOOTH

Lil Baby – Go Hard

SB19 – GENTO

Lil Wayne – Kant Nobody ft. DMX

J-hope – Arson

Sidhu Moose Wala ft. Burna Boy – Mera Na

Juice WRLD – The Light

Nicki Nicole ft. Young Miko – 8 AM

BLACKPINK – Shut Down

Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)

Jack Harlow – First Class

Jung Kook ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi – Dreamers

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

As It Was – Harry Styles

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Fifty Fifty Cupid

PinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice – Boy’s A Liar

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Burna Boy – Last Last

Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)

Grupo Frontera

Yuridia

Bad Bunny

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Feid

Maluma

Shakira

Rosalia

GOLDEN FILM OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Wednesday

Abbott Elementary

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sound Of Freedom

Avatar: The Way of Water

Barbie

GOLDEN ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Pedro Pascal

Milly Alcock

Matt Smith

Jenna Ortega

Michelle Yeoh

Sam Worthington

Margot Robbie

Jim Caviezel

GOLDEN BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Arjun Mathur

Rashi Khanna

Apoorva Arora

Ridhi Dogra

Vishesh Bansal

Adah Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone

Ram Charan

GOLDEN KOREAN DRAMA AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

The Sound of Magic

Dr. Romantic 3

Crash Course in Romance

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The Glory

Love To Hate You

The Good Bad Mother

Bloodhounds

Call It Love

Snowdrop

THE GOLDEN TV/DRAMA ACTOR AWARD (INTERNATIONAL)

Barun Sobti

Jenna Ortega

Engin Akyürek

Kerem Bursin

Kang Tae-oh

Xiao Zhan

Park Eun-bin

Sıla Türkoğlu

Jeon Do-yeon

Apo Nattawin

GOLDEN K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Cupid – FIFTY FIFTY

Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

퀸카 (Queencard) – (G)I-DLE

뉴진스 (OMG )- NewJeans

르세라핌 (ANTIFRAGILE) – LE SSERAFIM

투모로우바이투게더 (Sugar Rush Ride) – TXT

Talk that Talk – TWICE

아이브 (After LIKE) – IVE

특 (S-Class) – Stray Kids

에스파 (aespa) – Spicy

POP – NAYEON

손오공 (Super) – Seventeen

Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto

Like Crazy – Jimin

LONDON BOY – Lim Young Woong

Sour & Sweet – BamBam

Flowers – Jisoo

Fast Forward – JEON SOMI

GOLDEN POP GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

NiziU

Yoasobi

BLACKPINK

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Official HIGE DANdism

(G)I-DLE

SB19

Stray Kids

LE SSERAFIM

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Måneskin

With tickets to the awards ceremony already on sale across multiple platforms, the Pop Golden Awards is gearing up for a momentous night honoring icons and shining a deserving spotlight on artists and works that have made an indelible mark on our global pop culture this past year. Fans eagerly await to see which of the renowned nominees like BAD BUNNY, TAYLORSWIFT, BLACKPINK will take home the most wins at this year's worldwide inclusive celebration.

