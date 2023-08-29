Pop Golden Awards 2023 Nominations: Bollywood Stars, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, BTS Members Forge Ahead
The Pop Golden Awards releases nominees and honorees for this year's ceremony celebrating global pop culture contributions.
The Pop Golden Awards, an international awards organization hosted in the United States, has just released the full list of nominees and confirmed legendary honorees for this year's ceremony celebrating pop culture contributions from around the globe.
The highly anticipated event, taking place in Los Angeles this November, will pay tribute to some of the most iconic figures across various entertainment sectors including film, music, television, and more by bestowing honorary awards recognizing their legendary status and cultural influence. Among the living legends confirmed to be honored are India's acclaimed actor Aamir Khan, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, K-pop idol IU, pop sensation Justin Bieber, and several other luminaries representing diverse nations and industries worldwide.
The Pop Golden Awards also unveiled nominees across nearly 30 categories that spotlight standout artistry and works that have defined pop culture on an international scale over the past year. Leading the nominations are global superstars like Taylor Swift, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Latin music phenomenon Bad Bunny, and many more. The diverse array of categories will honor achievements in major mainstream industries such as Hollywood, Bollywood, Latin pop, and K-pop, as well as smaller niches, demonstrating the Pop Golden Awards' commitment to celebrating a vast tapestry of cultural contributions from around the world.
While voting for select categories will be open to the public, winners for other categories will be determined exclusively by the Pop Golden Awards' esteemed panel of judges.
Some of the major categories below:
GOLDEN POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 2023 (NOMINEES)
Jack Harlow
Miley Cyrus
Drake
SIDHU MOOSE WALA
Bad Bunny
Harry Styles
Rosalia
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
GOLDEN HIP HOP SONG AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
DJ Khaled – GOD DID
Tyler The Creator – DOGTOOTH
Lil Baby – Go Hard
SB19 – GENTO
Lil Wayne – Kant Nobody ft. DMX
J-hope – Arson
Sidhu Moose Wala ft. Burna Boy – Mera Na
Juice WRLD – The Light
Nicki Nicole ft. Young Miko – 8 AM
BLACKPINK – Shut Down
Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)
Jack Harlow – First Class
Jung Kook ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi – Dreamers
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
As It Was – Harry Styles
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Fifty Fifty Cupid
PinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice – Boy’s A Liar
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Burna Boy – Last Last
Golden Latin Artist Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)
Grupo Frontera
Yuridia
Bad Bunny
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Feid
Maluma
Shakira
Rosalia
GOLDEN FILM OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Wednesday
Abbott Elementary
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sound Of Freedom
Avatar: The Way of Water
Barbie
GOLDEN ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
Pedro Pascal
Milly Alcock
Matt Smith
Jenna Ortega
Michelle Yeoh
Sam Worthington
Margot Robbie
Jim Caviezel
GOLDEN BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
Arjun Mathur
Rashi Khanna
Apoorva Arora
Ridhi Dogra
Vishesh Bansal
Adah Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone
Ram Charan
GOLDEN KOREAN DRAMA AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
The Sound of Magic
Dr. Romantic 3
Crash Course in Romance
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
The Glory
Love To Hate You
The Good Bad Mother
Bloodhounds
Call It Love
Snowdrop
THE GOLDEN TV/DRAMA ACTOR AWARD (INTERNATIONAL)
Barun Sobti
Jenna Ortega
Engin Akyürek
Kerem Bursin
Kang Tae-oh
Xiao Zhan
Park Eun-bin
Sıla Türkoğlu
Jeon Do-yeon
Apo Nattawin
GOLDEN K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
Cupid – FIFTY FIFTY
Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
퀸카 (Queencard) – (G)I-DLE
뉴진스 (OMG )- NewJeans
르세라핌 (ANTIFRAGILE) – LE SSERAFIM
투모로우바이투게더 (Sugar Rush Ride) – TXT
Talk that Talk – TWICE
아이브 (After LIKE) – IVE
특 (S-Class) – Stray Kids
에스파 (aespa) – Spicy
POP – NAYEON
손오공 (Super) – Seventeen
Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto
Like Crazy – Jimin
LONDON BOY – Lim Young Woong
Sour & Sweet – BamBam
Flowers – Jisoo
Fast Forward – JEON SOMI
GOLDEN POP GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
NiziU
Yoasobi
BLACKPINK
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Official HIGE DANdism
(G)I-DLE
SB19
Stray Kids
LE SSERAFIM
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Måneskin
YOU CAN FIND MORE NOMINEES:HERE
With tickets to the awards ceremony already on sale across multiple platforms, the Pop Golden Awards is gearing up for a momentous night honoring icons and shining a deserving spotlight on artists and works that have made an indelible mark on our global pop culture this past year. Fans eagerly await to see which of the renowned nominees like BAD BUNNY, TAYLORSWIFT, BLACKPINK will take home the most wins at this year's worldwide inclusive celebration.
