Pop Sensation Mona Patel unveils her high-spirited self with Hope To Heal

Artist Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, is best known for her 2021 tracks ‘Dream Guy’ and ‘Take Me Home’. An artist that is redefining the pop genre with her unique production skills and lyrical tenacity, recently released an astonishing single called ‘Hope To Heal’. The one-vocal track, follows the exceptional response to her last three singles, which have attracted numerous Spotify streams and substantial online support from all over the globe.

Mona’s latest song combines orchestral elements that convey an uplifting message of better times being on the horizon. “The world has been in such incredible turmoil in the past two years, I wanted to write a song of hope, and communicate a healing message,” Mona says.

Mona graduated from SAE Creative Media Institute’s Perth campus in November 2021, with a Diploma in Music Production, and explained that the course brought more discipline and structure to her song-writing. Talking about her understanding behind penning down such a powerful song, Mona says, "The expedition in essaying my deep reflections through 'Hope To Heal' took longer than expected as the days kept overshadowing the process. It resulted in a heart-touching, mellifluous one-take vocal to convey the absence of hope, healing and longing , which made people restless during the universal pandemic."

What makes the track most indelible is the way in which Ms. Patel is the way she expertly combines orchestral elements in the composition, selecting the strings instruments, violins, viola, cello, and double bass, to be at the forefront of the composition, which are all harmonised throughout to support the main vocal, to convey an uplifting message of hope, and of better times to come.

The song was mixed by Ms Patel in collaboration with Australian mix/master engineer Joshua Cook. Mona says “I learnt so much collaborating with Cook. It’s always interesting to work with people that have different skill sets, and working with him gave me a chance to learn his own methods to mixing and mastering. One of the greatest aspects as an artist is getting the chance to work with other creatives, so I was grateful for the opportunity to learn from him, and also gained the opportunity to advance my technical skills as well.”

With her newfound music production skills, Mona adds that she has greater faith in the direction her music is now heading in. “Music has always been such a pivotal part of my life since I was a child. It has uplifted me, comforted me, encouraged me, and inspired me. Mona is on a journey to carve a niche of her own. Everything from the audio production, with its filters and hues, and its therapeutic lyrics gives an overall vibe that is very much needed in the world, now more than ever.

Mona is presently busy working on collaborations at the moment, as well as working on the next upcoming releases with some indie artists, in addition to filming music videos for her up-coming single releases.

