Post AIPL's Takeover Of Ireo Waterfront Township in Ludhiana: 100 Customers Receive Ownership

Ludhiana, 28thDecember 2023:IreoWaterfront, an integrated township project located along the Sidhwan Canal Road near South City, Ludhiana, has recently witnessed a transformative turnaround after AIPL Housing and Urban Infrastructure Limited (AIPL) has taken over its management. AIPL after taking over the management of Ireo Waterfront has proactively initiated to settle outstanding dues with the regulatory authorities, including GLADA and the Banks.

As a result of AIPL’s efforts, payments of statutory dues to GLADA have been regularized, with an approximate amount of Rs. 70 Crore already been deposited. The project loan from Punjab Housing Finance Limited has also been paid out entirely, and the repayment of the project loan with LIC Housing Finance Limited has been regularized.

Hemant Gupta, President (Punjab), Sales – AIPL, highlighted the positive impact of these actions on the Ireo Waterfront project.

"The project, dormant since 2017, has received a significant boost after the resolution of these dues. With over 1000 customers, possessions have been handed over to approximately 100 customers, and AIPL is making continuous efforts to hand over the possession to the remaining customers shortly," Gupta stated.

3-tier security with Boom Barrier within the township pockets.

Hemant Gupta emphasized the notable revival of the Ireo Waterfront project since AIPL's involvement wherein property rates today are experiencing a reasonable appreciation in line with Ludhiana's real estate market, thus fulfilling the investor’s expectations.

"The transformation from adversity to hope is a testament to AIPL's dedication and vision," he added.

In addition to addressing the financial obligations of the project, AIPL has further addressed various other critical aspects like lake rejuvenation, road repairs, sewerage plants, and other social infrastructure. "AIPL has accomplished significant improvements, and now, is gearing up for more dynamic actions and activities," he pointed out.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.