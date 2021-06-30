Post-Covid customer behaviour is more conservative, says Mansi Gupta

Amongst all the other things that Covid impacted, consumer sentiments have been top of the list. The Indian online retail market had taken a hard hit, with the second wave posing major questions in terms of business continuity.

As the market continues to shift & key stakeholders attune themselves to the dynamic needs of the new-age consumer, the industry at large has taken on a new face. We speak to Mansi Gupta, Founder and CEO of Tjori.com about emerging trends & what makes Tjori.com stand out.

Read on for the full interview.

1. How has the pandemic shaped the E-commerce industry?

The first wave of pandemic affected non-essential industry immensely as only essential goods and services were allowed to operate. The second wave however hasn’t been that bad for the e-commerce industry, all essential and non-essential items were moving via logistics partners in terms of rules and regulations in place, but the impacts of the second wave has been severe on life and people, leading to a small dip in demand for lifestyle products and buying frequency in general. However, E-commerce companies have resorted to mega discounts, clearance offers, etc. to help fill the gap the business is suffering.

2. What were the challenges faced by Tjori in adapting to post-Covid consumer sentiments? How strategies have helped maintain business strategy?

Post-Covid the customer behaviour has definitely been more conservative and the choices made by them are more towards relaxed, easy, light, casual, and sustainable clothing. Therefore, we have tweaked our offerings to match the mindset. We are on our way to introduce an Ayurvedic way of life in our wellness as a category that will help everyone build a strong immunity for any calamity like this in the future.

3. What kind of consumption trends have seen an upheaval in the post-Covid era?

More mindful, sensible, sustainable consumption patterns have started to trend. People started keeping higher levels of sanitisation and safety, at a personal as well as environmental levels. Life choices have become more inclined towards sustainable chemical-free options.

4. When it comes to consumer retention, how has Tjori managed to maintain a thriving relationship with their consumers?

The customers are the biggest levers of growth or death of a brand. The retention strategy was to curate a well-planned customer journey, with more personalized offerings and targeted products of need to keep them engaged and stay aligned with us.

5. What makes Tjori different from its competitors as the Indian online retail continues to evolve?

Tjori is all about bringing the best of India forward, either by imbibing the traditional Indian wisdom in our daily life or showcasing the heritage modernized consumable version of fashion, to the world in ways that make them feel ecstatic about their choices and still feel a sense of uniqueness.

6. Any significant partnerships taken by Tjori to stay ahead of the curve in 2021?

We at Tjori have partnered with an Ayurvedic research organization to launch an ancient Ayurvedic way of life with a contemporary twist to have a sense of better living while still being easy to make into our current lifestyle. A set of doctors and advisors to help enhance the customer experience and make the transition a smooth one. The other major partnership is with Hindustan Times where we have raised an investment of 16 crores.