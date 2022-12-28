Power couple from Delhi NCR giving all the designer look to your space

Be it office, home or a restaurant/ bar design need, this couple is making it possible what you truly desire for. Jayant Gandhi and Ashna Gandhi, business partners and partners in life creating their way and building multidimensional empires with Design Fork.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Design Fork is today a dynamic group which has used knowhow and it has acquired over the years to create a perfect synthesis, always ready to interpret the new designs in the market in terms of products. They have been manufacturing and importing Modular Products since 1999 and have satisfied customer networks across the world by their craftsmanship & services. The look this couple makes is based on quality, one of its unvarying characteristics. They have a professional team composed of managers, designers, technicians, workshop staff, etc. , who has a specific function and a common aim, design and producing the architectural and designing work based on quality, which means continual research and experimenting ideas that are not just good to look at, but able to provide a concrete and simple solution to the public real needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Design Fork is today a dynamic group which has used knowhow and it has acquired over the years to create a perfect synthesis, always ready to interpret the new designs in the market in terms of products.

Restaurant Architecture and designing : The duo has a high sense of thematic residential & commercial interiors and done some amazing work not only in India but in different parts of the World for Contemporary, Thematic and Classical Artwork. Yummy India in Norway, Walk In Woods in Noida, Curry in Hurry' in Zambia, Three Guys in Guwahati, Spice Caves in Lucknow, Paprika Park in Indirapuram, Filmy Flavours in Noida, Dhaba, House of Punjab are few of the projects that the company has successfully completed. The work is not limited to this only, they built restaurants in Kenya recently, work is currently going on in Singapore and Europe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only this, they decided to venture out themselves in F&B started a restaurant chain with Jungle Jamboree, which now has multiple outlets in CP, Rajouri Garden, Noida, and Jalandhar. The jungle themed restaurant gained instant attention from kids and adults alike. Working on similar lines, The Mellow Garden too has attained similar attention and has been winning the hearts of people.

The duo has a high sense of thematic residential & commercial interiors and done some amazing work not only in India but in different parts of the World for Contemporary, Thematic and Classical Artwork.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Couple is well equipped with setting up a budget friendly base-kitchen and ghost kitchen based on the requirements.

Commercials and residentials architecture and designing : The group has specialized in commercials and residentials space as well. Architectural Residential Designs, Commercial Design, Education Master Plan, Residential Interior Design, Commercial Interior Design, Healthcare, Villas and Palaces Landscape Design, Garden & Swimming Pool Designs is something they have on their plate to offer to the clients. They have successfully completed approx 500 projects in this series and have plenty of satisfied partners.

The group has specialized in commercials and residentials space as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jayant Gandhi and Ashana Gandhi say, “commercial interior designing necessitates attention to the identity, working style and goals of each business client. We know the value of commercial branding and the value of instilling a distinctive touch that differentiates a business from the competition. The character of the place of work for customers/clients and employees is a significant aspect of planning its flow and the style that represents their business. Smart commercial space planning, consideration of business requirements, acknowledgement of branding and inventive design all combine to shape appealing and efficient commercial spaces.”

All in all, Fork design is a one stop solution for your business, house or commercial building to get a makeover today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All in all, Fork design is a one stop solution for your business, house or commercial building to get a makeover today.

Connect today :

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/designfork.interiors/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/design_fork

Call - 9319717798 / 9582941798

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.