Powermax Fitness: Redefining your fitness journey with innovation

November 04: Powermax fitness, the brand which has been impactful in bringing change in the Indian fitness scenario has completed 13 years on 16 September 2022! These 13 years of dedication, consistency, and hard work have been a challenging time for everyone. Still, Powermax Fitness has managed to constantly overcome these obstacles and has emerged as a leading fitness equipment brand in India. Huge credit for this success goes to exemplary leadership and a superlative Management Team.

Powermax came into existence with the motive to make people fit and healthy around the Globe. By this, hence we have come up with an affordable solution that is also effective in the form of cutting-edge fitness equipment with advanced technology.”-Sanjay Goyal. (Managing Director- Powermax Fitness)

Sanjay Goyal the Managing Director was recently awarded the "Best fitness equipment Brand 2022" by The Business Connect Magazine for his phenomenal leadership throughout the journey. It is rightly said that empowering those around you to be heard and valued makes a lot of difference between a leader who simply instructs and the one who inspires. He is one such visionary leader.

The brand has come a long way, with success in every area of business and it's great to see that the achievements are being acknowledged by prestigious awards including this one.

About the company

Powermax Fitness is an innovative equipment manufacturer and distributor of home as well as commercial fitness products. They have been kicking around since 2009 and started from scratch. At present, they are a leading fitness equipment brand in India, Nepal, Australia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.” The story of the foundation of this brand goes back to when the founders identified the prevalence of comorbidities due to an inactive lifestyle. Since then the mission is to eliminate obesity, hypertension, and diabetes from the world.

One of the reasons for the tremendous success of this venture is the wide range of products and continuous upgrades and technological advancements to provide the best user experience. The affordable as well as the premium range of products like treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers, ski machines, ellipticals, massagers, gym shakers, yoga mats, skipping ropes, Smart body weight scales, and many more set them apart from the crowd. Due to a vast supply chain, accessibility to Customer care, and high-quality products in the affordable range, powermax fitness is the first brand in India to sell treadmills online on amazon. Powermax now is the real revolution in the Indian fitness scenario, its success steps now also include being approached by Disney for a special collaboration. Today they have a Marvel series where there have the best quality products with the charm of our favorite superheroes!

The Next Chapter

With the new projects and new products aligned to launch powermax is all set to boom their business in the health and wealth industry. With 200+ outlets launched in Pan India, powermax is all set to grow its franchise nationally and internationally as well.

However, one of the biggest reasons why PowerMax exists is because of the employees who do the work with great ownership. Their hard work and dedication have created a solid business with great people and a company that could stand the test of time. The brand would like to express gratitude to all the well-wishers and is especially grateful to be able to help countless people over the past 13 years achieve a better version of their lives for their support and blessings.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.