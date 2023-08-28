News / Brand Stories / Prabhuji Sweets & Namkeens join with Shah Rukh Khan & Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate authentic Indian flavors

Prabhuji Sweets & Namkeens join with Shah Rukh Khan & Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate authentic Indian flavors

brand stories
Published on Aug 28, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens have perfected the art of crafting exquisite Indian sweets and snacks that resonate with a multitude of palates

Shah Rukh Khan, Rashmika Madanna along with Mr. Manish Agarwal, the Managing Director, and Ms. Shweta Agarwal, Director at Prabhuji Pure Foods
Shah Rukh Khan, Rashmika Madanna along with Mr. Manish Agarwal, the Managing Director, and Ms. Shweta Agarwal, Director at Prabhuji Pure Foods
ByHT Brand Studio

Kolkata, August 2023: Leading FMCG Giant Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna.

While Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens' products are cherished delicacies that have been synonymous with India's culinary heritage, this collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavors with the world.

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, celebrated for their time-honored legacy, have perfected the art of crafting exquisite Indian sweets and snacks that resonate with a multitude of palates. Collaborating with SRK and Rashmika underscores the brand's resolve to uphold tradition while embracing a modern vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manish Agarwal - MD, says, “Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens have long been treasured as a cornerstone of India's snacking tapestry. While our delectable creations have remained India's delight, our association with Shah Rukh and Rashmika is a testament to our aspiration to showcase the essence of our flavors to the Indian Palette. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled taste experiences remains unwavering.”

Shah Rukh Khan, an icon transcending borders, shares his perspective: “India's rich culinary heritage is a source of pride, and I'm delighted to partner with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, a brand synonymous with this heritage. Although these delicacies have been savored locally, this collaboration is an endeavor to introduce audiences to India's authentic flavors.”

Rashmika Mandanna, a charismatic force in the entertainment industry, adds, “Food, with its universal appeal, has the power to bridge cultures. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens. Together, we aspire to share India's beloved traditional snacks and sweets with everyone.”

The synergy between Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, SRK and Rashmika marks a pivotal chapter in the brand's narrative. Unified by their dedication to excellence, this partnership is set to elevate the perception of Indian flavors .

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out