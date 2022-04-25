Pradham Dental: Carving Confident Smiles with Futuristic Technology

At a time when oral health awareness still has a long way to go, Ashok Chandra & his team at Pradham Dental Clinic is shifting the people's perspective toward oral hygiene and its obvious importance. Latest technologies, persistent dedication, values, and complete customer satisfaction go hand in hand at Pradham Dental Clinic.

"Awareness for Proactive Oral Hygiene is still low. People come to us when they suffer. Once we address the root cause, they will enjoy the experience and start neglecting oral care again. But with regular care, they could easily avoid oral pain and suffering completely. Proactive Prevention is Better and Low Expensive than Reactive cure in Oral Health and Hygiene", Doctor Ashok Chandra smilingly raises a burning problem that the whole world is facing now.

With a notable beginning, Pradham Dental has been stunning the oral health care world with its success and growth.

Highly professional oral care, empathetic service, affordable prices, and dedicated process make Pradham Dental Clinic the most sorted dental clinic in Hyderabad. Its popularity and growing loyal recommendations can be visible on its official social media platforms.

Deep Connectivity through Instagram

“Our dedicated service is visible through our creative social media pages. People can understand our services, values, and the latest technologies we are bringing in through our Instagram page. The organic Instagram reach of Pradham Dental affirms our success journey so far. People are surprisingly accustomed and satisfied with our technically enhanced services.”

“Our patient’s Smiles of Satisfaction, Beauty of Happiness Fills Our Hearts and Pushes Us TO Serve Better.”

This is the humble response of Dr. Ashok Chandra and his beloved Team of Professionals when quizzed about their journey.

Blending New Technology with Old Values

A better world is possible when we balance adopting new technology and trends with vintage value systems and character. Dr. Ashok Chandra cracked this critical code with his team at Pradham Dental. Here, all your dental problems are seamlessly solved with futuristic technology. Dr. Ashok highlights the same along with his passion to learn better ways of offering better dental solutions:

“We relentlessly enhance our treatment quality by introducing modern technology. But to do that we learn and evolve first. This continuous learning process helps us to treat every oral concern we face in a better way”

Foraying into Invisalign Technology - Dr.Praveen Kurapati, South India’s Leading Invisalign Provider

Pradham Dental also has a highly skilled and most experienced Invisalign orthodontist – Dr. Praveen Kurapati – one & only Diamond Invisalign Orthodontist in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Invisalign is one such path-breaking technology that Pradham Dental pioneered in Hyderabad.

Teeth alignment issues are a major concern for the larger public in general. Old methods involve bracing and sometimes, severe tooth removal. The journey of achieving complete teeth alignment was never easy before. But with Invisalign, you can effortlessly enjoy a complete, permanent, and beautiful teeth alignment with a simple process - Invisalign’s Invisible aligners.

Invisalign scanner provides immediate and complete 3D visuals of the teeth. Accordingly, you will be provided with invisible and ready-to-use aligners to attach to your teeth - upper & lower. They are invisible and you won’t feel their existence even as you wear them.

So you can be yourself anywhere by using them. This is the beauty of the treatment. The process of achieving a more confident and far more beautiful than before smile is also simple and happy. At regular intervals, as you are in the treatment period, you will see the 3D visuals and be surprised.

Any oral concern is disturbing the peace of your life? Looking for a better and more beautiful smile? Visit Pradham Dental Clinic, Manikonda to get a beautiful smile on your charming face.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.