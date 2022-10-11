Home / Brand Stories / Prakash Properties and Prakash Jewelers to touch new heights

Prakash Properties and Prakash Jewelers to touch new heights

Prakash Jewelers has been dealing with Diamonds, Gold and Silver for more than 30 years. Prakash Jewelers serves trust, quality, perfection and faith to their customers

Rohit Prakash is the youth businessman in Bihar and has successfully manages his business in Jewlery and real estates.

Prakash jewelers deals with Diamond,Gold,Silver since 30 years plus. Prakash jewelers' serves trust,quality,perfection and faith with the customers. Its first priority is trust in their customers. Soon its second branch is going to open in Bettiah Bihar.

Soon, Prakash Jeweler's is launching Software Application in which anyone can find tons of jewelry from their home and can place order from that Application. Their products will be delivered to their doorstep with trust and safety.

Apart from his Jewlery business, Rohit Prakash manages his Prakash properties. His real estate business is reaching new heights in properties in Bihar and West Bengal.

In coming years, he is planning to expend his real estate business across India. And in a couple of years his Prakash properties will in on top level in the business world.

Apart from his professional life, He is a good man, A great thinker, an entrepreneur from Bihar. His Aim is to become a business tycoon in India.

Today Hustle will lead to a good life—Rohit Prakash.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

