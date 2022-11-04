Prakash Raj Starrer Mukhbir - The Story Of A Spy To Stream On ZEE5 Global

Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is a tribute to those unsung heroes that live in the shadows and devote their lives towards the safety of the country. The eight-episode series focuses on the compromises these secret agents make for the country without ever being praised or recognized.

According to a news source, directors Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai stated, "In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction. ‘Mukhbir’, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events, tells a fictionalized story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of a spy thriller, ‘Mukhbir’ at its heart is a human drama. While the plot unfolding will keep the audience glued to their screens, the inherent dilemma of a man torn between his duty and heart will move them deeply. We hope that ‘Mukhbir’ leaves an everlasting impact on viewers.”

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy stars Prakash Raj, Harsh Chhaya, Barkha Sengupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Karan Oberoi and Adil Hussain alongside debutant actors Zain Khan Durrani and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles. The web series is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on November 11, 2022.

Plot

Mukhbir is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and is based on actual events. It is an engaging story of an Indian spy whose information assisted India in winning the war. The spy helped the nation fend off several powerful attacks from the enemy country.

Star cast

Prakash Raj as SKS Moorthy

Zoya Afroz as Jamila

Zain Khan Durrani as Harfan

Harsh Chhaya as Major General Agha Khan

Adil Hussain as Ramkishore Negi

Satyadeep Mishra as Alamgir

Barkha Sengupta as Begum Anar

Atul Kumar as Brigadier Habibullah

Sushil Pandey as Purshottam

Suneel Shanbag as Joydeep Burman

Dilip Shankar as Colonel Zaidi

Jaya Swaminathan as Suhasini

Mukhbir will premiere on the ZEE5 Global platform on November 11, 2022.

The trailer for ZEE5 Global's new espionage thriller Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy was unveiled and received well by the viewers.

