Pratik Daga Wins IT Professional of the Year 2023 Gold Globee® Award

Pratik Daga, Tech Lead at Asana, Inc., has been honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology. These esteemed global awards celebrate outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity. They acknowledge vendors and individuals who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services, raising industry standards in technology and cybersecurity. This recognition highlights the remarkable contributions made by Pratik Daga and his commitment to driving innovation in the field.

Pratik Daga is a seasoned tech leader with a remarkable track record in the software development industry. Pratik's expertise lies in designing and developing large-scale distributed, scalable, self-service platforms that can seamlessly scale to millions, and he is currently focused on building communication platforms at Asana. With over 12 years of experience, he has made significant contributions to various sectors, including SaaS, Social Media, and FinTech.

Furthermore, Pratik, who has recently achieved Chartered IT Professional Status from the British Computing Society, actively contributes to the academic and professional communities. He is a peer reviewer for esteemed publications such as the International Journal of Software Engineering, Technology, and Applications and the Journal of Information Technology Education: Innovations in Practice. Pratik's expertise and critical insights are pivotal in upholding high standards and ensuring the exceptional quality of research within the field.

Passionate about empowering aspiring technologists from diverse backgrounds, Pratik Daga dedicates his time as a mentor at Code the Dream. Through his guidance, Pratik helps nurture the talent of future technologists, fostering a more inclusive and innovative community.

“I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. I commend each winner for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to driving progress in the digital era. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition!”

The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cyber Security sectors, as well as their end-users worldwide. We extend our gratitude to all the judges who dedicated their time and knowledge to this process. For the complete list of judges, please refer to the following link:



About the Globee Awards

The term “Globee” is a combination of the words “global” and “business.” The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., is an American software company based in San Francisco whose flagship Asana service is a web and mobile "work management" platform designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work.

