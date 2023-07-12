Pratt & Whitney taps into next-gen technology to meet the industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

This is an incredibly exciting and disruptive time for commercial aviation in India, as we not only recover from the pandemic, but also set new benchmarks in passenger and fleet growth. With the historic order by IndiGo for 500 aircraft at Paris Air Show, airlines are taking the lead on securing the 2000+ airplanes India will need in the next two decades.

This rapid fleet growth comes with the need for efficient, and sustainable aircraft engines. Operating economics are the key to success in India, driven largely by fuel efficiency. But airlines are also concerned about sustainability – and what engine makers like Pratt & Whitney are doing to help them meet the industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Pratt & Whitney is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Across our portfolio, Pratt & Whitney already makes the world’s most efficient engines for single-aisle aircraft and will continue to invest in next-gen technology to advance fuel efficiency even further. In India, these include more than 50 regional turboprops with PW100 engines, more than 20 A320ceo family with V2500 engines, and nearly 200 A320neo family with GTF engines.

The introduction of the GTF engine in 2016 changed the game. The gear allows the turbine and fan to spin at their optimum speeds. It had never been done before on this scale in the commercial space. Since 2016, the GTF has saved operators 1 billion gallons of fuel and 10 million metric tons of CO2 globally. Since India was an early adopter in this technology, it accounts for about 20% of these savings – that’s 200 million gallons ($1 billion USD worth) of fuel saved, as well as 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions from operations reduced.

Pratt & Whitney is also developing sustainable solutions for regional aircraft.

The geared architecture, which is scalable, will be the foundation for next generation platforms. The next generation GTF Advantage will provide additional thrust, fuel savings, and durability. It is being tested to unprecedented levels and we expect the GTF Advantage engine to be attractive to the India market. Our work on the GTF Advantage is just the first step on the long road to future propulsion systems that will fulfil aviation’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Pratt & Whitney is also developing sustainable solutions for regional aircraft that operate in the UDAN segment – like our recently announced hybrid-electric propulsion technology and flight demonstrator program. The program targets a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to today’s most advanced turboprops. While we are still in early days of developing technologies like the hybrid electric, we are also looking to demonstrate its potential on larger scale GTF engines for single-aisle aircraft. As battery technology continues to advance, efficiency benefits of hybrid-electric systems will only increase.

The next generation GTF Advantage will provide additional thrust, fuel savings, and durability.

Combined with the work we’re doing to increase the efficiency of today’s jet engines and increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), all these improvements to propulsion systems get us closer to our goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions for civil aviation by 2050.

India will be important to shaping this future of sustainable flight. As we ramp-up up our investment in Engineering, Supply Chain, Training and Data Innovation, Pratt & Whitney will tap into the industry, talent, and technology in India to ensure our success.

