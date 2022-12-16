Pratyush Sharma Set To Make His Comeback in The Second Season of 'Final Draft'

In this modern digital era, with more and more content creators emerging every day, it’s now harder than ever to stand out as an artist. But every now and then, we hear about the stories of some artists who have defied all the obstacles thrown in their lives and how they paved their own path to success.

One such success story is the story of Pratyush Sharma, a talented young actor, and filmmaker from India, who now needs no introduction, after his recent romantic drama web series, “Final Draft” went viral across the country gathering lakhs of views.

With dozens of projects including many successful films and web series, like “A summer story”, “Ek Sainik” and, “Through the rainbow” under his belt, Pratyush Sharma has now become a youth icon for many youngsters who are eager to follow in his footsteps. But not many people know his whole story before his days of success began. So, let’s talk about Pratyush Sharma, who recently shared his life’s journey with us in an interview.

Pratyush was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where he completed his primary education. He was fascinated with acting and cinema right from his childhood days, so he used to participate in various plays and dramas during his school time.

After completing his 12th he moved to Navi Mumbai to pursue his graduation and fulfill his dreams to become an actor.

During his graduation days, he met with a senior of his named Shivam Jemini, a filmmaker who introduced him to the world of professional filmmaking. After that, he went on to act in various short films while also making some as a filmmaker.

After completing his graduation Sharma started to act in bigger projects including some feature films and web series under various reputed production houses and directors. Many projects he worked on as an actor got millions of views as well.

And, as a filmmaker, he upgraded from making short films to producing full-fledged web series under his own production house named “Pratyush Sharma Productions”, where he, along with his business partner and co-producer Saksham Masih, started to produce annual web series’ i.e 1 web series each year.

His first web series as a producer, named “Final Draft” season 1 went viral, gathering millions of views and support from the youngsters of India.

Talking about his recent work “Final Draft”, it’s a story of a writer named Aditya who fell in love with another writer named Vani. The series portrays the classic romance with a whole lot of bittersweet emotions.

The audience seems to connect with the characters of the story as they call it “a relatable love story”. After getting lots of requests for a season 2 from the fans, the actor and filmmaker Pratyush Sharma is all set to make his comeback in the second season of this romantic drama. According to the reports, the development of season two has already begun.

We wish Pratyush Sharma good luck in his future endeavors and hope to see him soon again in another exciting project.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.