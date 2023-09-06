Praush Beauty launches its eyeshadow palette for upcoming festive season

The festive season is knocking on doors and to make the season even more worthwhile, India’s premium cosmetics brand Praush Beauty added a new product to its collection, The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette. The all-new eyeshadow palette contains 18 alluring and easy-to-blend shades that range from lilacs to shimmers to berries to nudes, making it perfect for the festive season. The palette that has assisted the D2C brand in doubling its makeup categories within a year, is also the perfect combination of world-class formula and creativity.

While talking about this brand-new The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette launch, Co-Founder Garima Juneja shared, “We believe in delivering exceptional quality products, and with the festive season around the corner, we are thrilled to introduce The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette. With 18 versatile shades, from mesmerizing lilacs to radiant shimmers, we have tried to capture the essence of festivity. This palette stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality.”

About The Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette

Praush Beauty's Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette offers intense pigmentation with absolutely no fall out, making the eyeshadow colour pop. The palette further has a light, crease-proof formula that gives lasting perfection. Also, the beautiful 18-shades that one can use to create a plethora of looks have a blendable consistency, making the whole look mesmerising. The shades crafted from vegan, organic, and cruelty-free ingredients, promise smooth application and easy merging of shades. Meeting professional criteria, the palette yields remarkable outcomes. Each shade is meticulously designed, and the compact, stylish packaging enhances its portability, making it ideal for travel.

About Praush Beauty

In the illustrious realm of cosmetics, Praush Beauty emerges as a trailblazing brand, conceived in the heart of India, notable for its exquisite range of products, made with the finest quality and scientifically validated ingredients. The visionary duo, Garima Juneja and Gaurav Mishra co-founded this brand that has quickly been earning praises for its steadfast dedication to providing affordable yet superior beauty solutions while championing vegan and cruelty-free ethos, tailored for the distinct requirements of Indian skin tones.

In a makeup world where excellence often commands a hefty price, Praush Beauty distinguishes itself by proffering unparalleled brilliance at a price accessible to many. Embracing a comprehensive philosophy, the brand believes that high quality makeup should be within everyone's grasp, thus each of the products is made with world-class quality ingredients. With an expansive partnership with more than 100 beauty experts and influencers, Praush Beauty solidifies its stature as an elite and opulent cosmetics marque, poised to revolutionise beauty paradigms across India. Now they are all set to make the festive season even better with their Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette. The brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and relentless pursuit of quality earmarks them as a vanguard in the industry, enhancing the beauty narrative for many.

