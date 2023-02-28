Pravek Kalp manufactures sustainable and high quality ayurvedic products

Pravek Kalp, is a manufacturer of ayurvedic medicines and over-the-counter products. The company’s vision is to create ayurvedic solutions based on traditional Ayurvedic principles and knowledge, using ethically sourced, premium quality ingredients, promoting health and healing, naturally. The same philosophy is implanted in the company’s name as well, ‘Pravek’ meaning the best and ‘Kalp’ meaning treatment, translating to ‘the best treatment’.

Pravek manufactures and provides sustainable and high quality ayurvedic products and medicines at affordable prices, making a healthy and conscious life accessible to everyone. All Pravek products promote natural health and wellness.

Pravek Kalp Daily Needs Product Line

The company’s classical and proprietary range of products have been developed after decades of extensive research and development studies. Currently, Pravek has a range of 30+ proprietary products and 50+ classical products.

Pravek Kalp Golden Face Oil

All Pravek products are manufactured at a state-of-the-art production unit in Noida, that is ISO certified and follows strict hygiene standards. The production unit also follows AYUSH guidelines for all processes, which include Pravek’s in-house Bhasma manufacturing unit and the R&D department.

Pravek recently co-sponsored and participated in The World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022 which was held in Goa. In addition to this, Pravek was the silver sponsor at the 4th World Assembly on Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy – AyurYog Expo 2023, held in Varanasi. Both these events are global platforms for industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers and educationists to network and strengthen the Ayurveda sector, envision its future, and facilitate interaction between professionals and consumers.

Pravek Kalp Chyawanprash

Pravek products are available across India at ayurvedic medicine counters and leading chemists, through a network of more than 300 distributors. In addition, all products are available on www.pravek.com and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, 1 MG, Healthmug and Netmeds.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.