Preety Khanna wins the Mrs. India, 2022 title at The Taj, Agra

The journey of an IT background girl towards limelight & world of glamour making her a much more independent woman of today!

The winner says: “Life isn’t easy, it has never been & that is one thing I appreciate about it; Because success & victories that comes post hard-ship & hard-work; Feels the sweetest.”

Mrs. Preety Khanna is working for a US based IT company named Website Toolbox India Private Limited as the General Manager wherein, she controls the entire Human Resources, Operations & Administration. She has been associated with this company from last 14+ years. She confidently handles her job profile in this male oriented IT domain. She has done her post-graduation in Commerce & thereafter, grabbed the MBA degree from IMT. She has worked with big brand companies like HCL, Maruti & EXL in her previous endeavours.

She has won the title of Mrs. India 2022 organized with grand success at Hotel Taj, Agra on the 6th of August, 2022. The Beauty Pageant was organized by Anshu Mudgal, Madhur Sharma (founders of Ashirwad Consultants), Mr. Amit Khatri (Amber Ads) & Shilpi Keshoriya. Shilpi Keshoriya was also the Director- Grooming & Wellness. Tarandeep Kaur was the official groomer of this Paegant. Celebrities in this show were Manya Singh (Femina Miss India runner-up), Veer Dahiya (Singer), Ritu Suhas (ADM Ghaziabad), Neetu Singh (owner of Sini lifestyle), Neha Yadav (owner of SKD university).

It is rightly said "Age is just a number” for Preety Khanna. At the age of 41, she participated in the beauty pageant Mrs. India 2022, a platform given to women to showcase their talent where age does not matter. A hardcore extensive screening was done looking out for exclusive/outstanding women all across the country out of which 40 contestants were short-listed for the final participation in this pageant.

All said the show this time was very intense comprising of so many exclusive rounds to evaluate the true potential of the participants through a variety of rounds like the Talent round, Boss Lady round, Ethnic round and Self Introduction. Mrs. Preety Khanna came up in flying colours by presenting something very unique in every round. In the Talent round, she defeated every other contender by showcasing an exceptional session of strength using dumbbells & strength exercises. She was titled as “Mrs. Gold Glamorous” after her given performance in the talent round and was certificated for this big achievement. In Boss Lady round, she depicted to be an Air Hostess with a flawless body language. Her self-introduction round was a power packed performance full of confidence & belief in herself. “Hard-work pays”, this is what she answers when being questioned about how she achieved this milestone.

She is a mother of a 12 year old boy and a life partner of an IT professional Mr. Deepak Khanna who is also the Director of Sonet Microsystems Pvt. Ltd, Noida. It’s been 16 years of a successful journey with her soul mate whom she knows since her school days. Mrs. Preety Khanna had her family including her husband, son, parents who not only supported her but also carried complete faith in her for accepting the challenge and participating in the competition to showcase her talent on such a big platform.

She is a warrior who has really faced life's challenges with elan. She has been smartly balancing in between her personal & professional life since years. She was just 18 when she started earning her own bread & butter which proves that she stands out to be a strong headed independent woman who can conquer the world if she wishes. She stands tall to show all women that if you believe in yourself and know you can do it; then sky is your only limit.

She is a maverick and an outspoken person thus makes friends easily. She believes that everyone who touches her life teaches valuable lessons. Physical Fitness is her religion while travelling new & unique places & listening good music; her hobbies.

Preety Khanna is the best example of women empowerment who considers Physical Fitness as her RELIGION. She worships fitness and is a hard core gym lover with a consistent workout routine of 2.5 hours a day. She managed reducing 20 kgs of weight within a time period of 1 year by putting in countless efforts in her physical regime. She gives tough competition to boys when it comes to lifting weights & showing strength. She is very choosy when it comes to eating and picks up very selective & healthy food which is full of nutrition.

She lives by the phrase: “I Refuse to Sink”.

Mrs. Preety Khanna completely believes in her potential & believes that YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE... BUT IF YOU DO IT RIGHT - ONCE IS ENOUGH.

The pageant was a gateway to the beauty industry for Mrs. Preety Khanna as she loves to explore new ventures. She now wishes to step out for upcoming collaborations for Modelling, Ramp-work, Grooming in pageant/shows, Fitness Expert, Lifestyle & Women Empowerment Coach.

Now this is the new journey which she has started by grabbing the title of Mrs. India 2022 at the pageant held at Taj, Agra and “Now, no one can stop Me” is her tag line for all future endeavours.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.