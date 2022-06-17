Prep Labs commences its cohort-based, Learn now Pay Later program

India, 17th June 2022: Prep Labs, a project-based E-learning platform located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has started its cohort-based learn now pay later program. The unique selling proposition of this program is to give utmost significance to the learning process without worrying about the financial burden. Students who graduated from an AI program after 2018 are eligible to enroll in this course. Applicants can pay the fees post acquiring the knowledge and getting placed in the right organization.

Incorporated in December 2021 by Dev Aaryan, with the sole purpose of helping students to learn while working on real-time industry-grade projects. Prep labs now provide a simple payment alternative called an income-sharing agreement, in which students pay a percentage of their salary each month after being recruited by the firm.

The E-learning platform has been recognized across 150+ countries and has educated over 2,000 students worldwide. Prep Labs has established over 600 alumina networks worldwide and intends to grow with the goal of empowering the students to be equipped for the dynamic world. Leading corporate houses such as Amazon, EY, TCS, and Winga have hired talent from Prep Lab.

The institute is now offering three primary courses to students, two of which are free of charge. Students can learn about data science, machine learning, and Python programming in the free classes. Whereas, in the paid course students learn to become full-stack web application developers through either full time or part time program.

The courses are offered to students both online and hybrid mode. Physical classes are now available only in Hyderabad and Ranchi. The institute charges Rs. 2 lakh for full-time and part-time courses. A student who graduated from an AI program after 2018 is eligible to apply for enrollment in the course.

Dev Aaryan, Founder of Prep Labs says, "Basically, there are a lot of people who have got talent, but to bridge that gap between talent and industry, there are very few platforms for the same and that's what made me start with Prep Labs."

Dev Aaryan, the owner, is an IIM Ranchi graduate who has worked with numerous NGOs focused on strengthening rural areas with technological skills. During his time with NGOs, he identified a gap in the system with the changing trends in stack web development around the globe. Subsequently, he considered providing all of these opportunities to talented seekers and laid a foundation for Prep Labs.

The E-learning platform is commencing its admissions for the next batch on July 3rd, 2022. The entrance examinations for the courses are held every Sunday throughout the year. The organization also offers the opportunity to become mentors at Prep labs, where one can utilize their skillsets to share knowledge with the next generation.

To know more visit: https://preplabs.tech/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.