Preparing Millennials with Skills to Ensure Placement with Industry Leaders

Setting benchmarks and creating possibilities is a regular practice at Manav Rachna. A record-breaking number of students beingrecruited by blue-chip companies places Manav Rachna among the Top global institutions for employability. The QS 5-Star Rating for Employability gives a sure shot synopsis of the holistic culture at itscampus where students are trained with the industry and become a part of the special skill enhancement sessions at the Career Development Centre. Career Development Centre and Corporate Resource Centre at Manav Rachna impart soft skills and employability training that augment the placement possibilities for the students.

Being associated with over 600 recruitment partners including Accenture, Tata Motors, Amazon, Meritnation, IndiGo, Capgemini, HCL, IBM, Hindustan Times, Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Crowne Plaza, Deloitte, Cognizant, Hero Honda, Infosys, and several others, Manav Rachna is gearing up for a superlative number.

Fortune 500 Companies Hire from Manav Rachna

Yamaha, Cognizant, Damco Solutions, Quovantis Technologies, Koyo Electronics, Maven Wave, Lido Learning, Crowe Horwath, Sourcing Valley, Indigo, IBI Group, Expert Lancing, TCS, Shivalik Power,Entab Infotech, Befikr.in, Jaro Education, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Bank, iAugmentor, Eigo Paathshala, IBM, Amazon, LinkedIn, Qi Spine, Sonalika Tractor, Polymedicure, Sanmar Engineering, Tata Steel, Aroma Engineering, Optum (UHG), Zomato, Ortho Cure, and Aktiv Health are some of the companies that have offered lucrative packages to the 2022 batch of engineering and non-engineering students.

In the session 2021-22, students of Manav Rachna have made their mark with 900+ placement offers from 200+ reputed companies. The institute has also achieved 100% MBA Placement of Batch 2022. The highest package received by a Manav Rachna student is INR 45 LPA.

Prepared For the Industry, By the Industry!

Manav Rachna is also among the few institutions in India having industry-labs and centres of excellence at its campus.

Keeping pace with the industry, Manav Rachna has collaborated with prominent organizations ensuring excellent placement, inculcation of relevant skills, promoting research, and student-expert interactions. Industry veterans play an active role in developing the curriculum of the programmes offered at Manav Rachna.

Manav Rachna is also among the few institutions in India having industry-labs and centres of excellence at its campus. These labs and centres have been established with Daikin, Microsoft, Creative Cuisines Inc., Mitsubishi, Intel, Xebia, ESSCI and Applied Materials, Altair and Design Tech, among many others. This helps create an ecosystem where industry experts and students connect, exchange knowledge and students gain useful insights about the industry.

Experts claim that both experiential learning and internships hold considerable value in the professional and personal development of the students. Mandatory Internships and projects have been incorporated in the curricula of programmes offered at Manav Rachna. Engineering, Management, Nutrition and Dietetics, Applied Sciences, Physiotherapy, Hotel Management, Culinary Arts, Interior Design students are encouraged to undertake internships, live projects and consultancy work.

Ms.AashleshaSharma, a student of B. Tech – Mechanical Engineering at Manav Rachna interned as a Technical Student at CERN, the world's largest Nuclear and Particle Physics Laboratory situated at Geneva, Switzerland on a monthlystipend of 3283 CHF (~ 2,24,130.05 INR).

Dr. Harshita Joshi, BDS Programme, MRDC ranked fourth in AIIMS Entrance Exam and secured 21st rank in All India NEET Entrance Exam.

Sahil Jhangar, Student of B.Tech CSE 2019-23 Batch, MRU has been selected for the GSoC (Google Summer of Code) 2022 program for a 4 month project with a stipend of $3000.

And, so did several other students from the Institution!

Recruiters attest Manav Rachna Training and Placement Exposure

Ms. Neelima, Lead Campus Recruitment, Infogain shares, “We have been hiring Engineering Studentsforthe last 10 years from Manav Rachna. It hasbeen a greatpleasure visiting the college for hiring year on year, as most of their students are outstanding performers and making their mark in the organisation and Industry.

In a short span of 2 to 3 years, a couple of students have travelled onsite (US and Dubai) which is undoubtedly an achievement for them as freshers.We are extremely happy to see the kind of initiative Manav Rachna takes in mapping the minds of the engineering youth of our country in an unprecedented manner.”

Leading Bodies stamp Excellence at Manav Rachna

Recognized by various ranking and recognition bodies like QS, Business World, NIRF Rankings, India Today, Outlook, Times Engineering and more, Manav Rachna is known for the Excellence in Education, equipped to facilitate learners with Quality Academics blended with Industry Exposure facilitated by eminent faculty and industry experts.

