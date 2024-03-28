Preparing to Send Your Children to College? Time to try, Pocket UPI!

As you get ready to send your children to college, do you fear running to the bank every time they need an allowance or some extra money? Are you afraid of them being stranded without cash? After all, you can’t be with them at college to plan and track their finances.

A great option that students can use, regardless of whether they are pursuing their education in another city or their hometown, is MobiKwik Pocket UPI. It offers a secure and convenient mode of payment for those taking baby steps into adulthood. Read on to know what makes Pocket UPI the preferred choice for payments.

Get Smart & Manage Finances Better

Most parents want their college-going children to be careful with their spending. MobiKwik Pocket UPI is an easy and convenient option that serves the purpose. It has a user-friendly platform that is simple to use, even for first-timers. As a parent, you can add a monthly allowance to your children’s wallets. With every transaction, they can see the remaining balance, and gain better clarity of their finances. They can decide how to manage their monthly allowance and use the app to monitor their expenses.

No Need To Link A Bank Account

The best feature of Pocket UPI is that users don’t need to link their bank account to add money or make payments. It is linked to a digital wallet in which parents can add a desired sum of money using their UPI account or credit/debit cards. This amount can be used to make online and offline transactions using the MobiKwik Pocket UPI interface.

Seamless Usage—Anytime Anywhere

With Pocket UPI, your children can seamlessly make payments to any QR code or UPI ID. So, even if they run out of cash or forget to carry their wallet, they can easily pay for all their needs through their smartphone with the MobiKwik app and its wallet balance.

Money Transfers Made Easy

Gone are the days when parents had to go to a bank to transfer money to their children’s bank accounts so that they could use it in college. Today, you can simply transfer cash from the comfort of your home using UPI. All you need is a smartphone with internet connectivity and a UPI app. This process becomes even simpler if you use MobiKwik Pocket UPI. Transfer the desired amount instantly to their MobiKwik wallet using any payment mode and keep the worries at bay. Moreover, Pocket UPI ensures that every transaction your child makes will go through — as there will be no disruptions caused by technical glitches.

Embark On Your Pocket UPI Journey Today

Getting your children started on the Pocket UPI journey is very easy and can be done with just a smartphone and a mobile internet connection. All you need to do is download the MobiKwik app and set it up for your child. Next, go to ‘Pocket UPI’ and tap ‘Add Money’. Enter the amount for your child’s monthly allowance and load their wallet. After this, all they need to do is scan any QR code or key in a UPI ID to make a transaction. All they need to do is select Pocket UPI as the payment mode from the drop-down menu.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.