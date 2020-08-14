e-paper
Home / Brand Stories / Presenting HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, a web series about friendship and food!

Presenting HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, a web series about friendship and food!

The most extraordinary things happen when a young man moves into an apartment in Delhi. There’s companionship, there’s laughter, there’s camaraderie, and a whole lot of drama! Watch Episode 1 here.

Aug 14, 2020
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

When an elderly couple drops in at their next-door apartment to find out who has just moved in, they are in for a shock. Who is this mysterious young man, with a knife in his hand? It’s only a matter of time before they unravel the truth! And, trust us, it’s as spicy as it gets!

Presenting ‘HT Neighbour’s Kitchen’, a six-episode web series that is a real toast to friendship and food. It has been planned in association with Glen. The story is set in Delhi, and revolves around four characters. Episode 1 premiered on August 14, with the subsequent episodes to be released every Friday thereon.

Meanwhile, if you want to know what transpired between the couple and the man, watch the episode above.

To know more, click here.

