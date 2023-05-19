Preserving India's Heritage and Elevating Luxury Hospitality

Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur has dedicated his life to serving the people of Udaipur and Mewar. His endeavours seek to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region, promote education and sports, and contribute to the development of India.

A scion of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has been shouldering the responsibilities of a momentous legacy with sincerity and humility while straddling those of a new and ever-changing world. He is a name that has become synonymous with philanthropy, education, sports, heritage, and tourism development.

Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is a man of rare human qualities who defines his identity as a young Indian in service of a self-reliant India. He remains committed to building communities, improving the lives of ordinary people, and facilitating the task of nation-building. His belief in working for the greatest good of the greatest number stands firm.

He has been busy maintaining and strengthening a special and continuous relationship not just with various communities and the people of Udaipur and Mewar, but also with those beyond these geographies. He has positively impacted and influenced the lives of countless people through his philanthropic activities.

Demonstrating his respect and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, during the second wave of Covid-19, donated an ambulance to Indian Army stationed at Eklingji Cantonment, Udaipur on 22nd May 2021. A compassionate individual, he took the initiative to arrange the supply of hygienic packed food grain, sanitizers, and masks during the nationwide lockdown. The essential supplies were distributed in the rural areas adjacent to Udaipur, where daily wage workers and voiceless strays reside. He garnered the support of the Rajasthan State Police to ensure the welfare of both humans and animals during this difficult time, while humbly acknowledging the 'all hands on board' adage.

As Trustee of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar upholds the vision of sustainability as outlined by Eternal Mewar. He is setting an example for young and aspirational Indians to be independent and respectful of India's heritage. Under his astute leadership, eternal Mewar has also emerged as a unique heritage brand exemplifying hospitality, cultural preservation, philanthropy, education, sports and spirituality for global audiences.

The Foundation’s activities focus on heritage management (which involves the conservation of the vast material heritage of art and architecture), imparting quality education, encouraging sports, and the preservation of the natural environment. All of these efforts are focused on Mewar, but with a global perspective, while keeping Udaipur and its people at the centre of all endeavours.

Sharing his futuristic vision, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar said, “As the custodian of the Mewar legacy, I believe that it is my duty to not only preserve our rich cultural heritage, but also to use it as a foundation for building a better future. My vision for Udaipur is one of a sustainable, innovative, and socially just city, where the past and the present coexist in harmony. With the support of the people of Udaipur, I am committed to turning this vision into a reality, and creating a model city that can inspire others around the world.”

Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is an accomplished leader with a multifaceted approach, making significant contributions to various fields in India, including heritage conservation, tourism, sports, and hospitality. As the Executive Director of HRH Group of Hotels, he has taken up the responsibility of promoting heritage tourism and generating employment in the hospitality industry. The hotel chain is renowned for its exquisite heritage properties, and under his leadership, it has expanded its footprint and won several national and international awards. With over 1500 employees directly employed, the HRH Group of Hotels has become a significant employer in the region.

He has a diverse range of interests, including various forms of art as well as hobbies such as automobiles, bikes, and aero modelling. He is a free-spirited traveller who enjoys exploring new places and cultures. His unique persona combines scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom and rational philosophy. He envisions a world without limitations and believes in expressing his creative energy in a chaotic yet productive way.

Furthermore, as the Trustee of the Vidyadan Trust managing Maharana Mewar Public School (MMPS) in Udaipur, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar upholds a 150- year tradition of educating girls with great dedication. He fosters a stress-free learning environment that seamlessly integrates arts, crafts, music, and sports with the CBSE curriculum. Thanks to his innovative and inclusive approach, students, teachers, and staff members at MMPS have thrived in a creative and welcoming setting.

Since 2006, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has empowered over 10,000 students to become more confident, calmer, and happier in school, and he emphasises the importance of building stronger, better global citizens every day. "Our students serve as ambassadors of our values as they go out into the world," he notes.

Industry associations have awarded Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar for his entrepreneurial work and for being an icon among young business leaders. A philanthropist, educationist, sports patron, business leader, and Guinness World Record holder, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, is an inspiration to many young Indians who aspire to make a positive difference in society.

