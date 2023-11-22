Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's Subsidiary Unveils Cutting-Edge Analytics Framework for Global Investors

UAE, November 22, 2023] – Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development from its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC, based in the United Arab Emirates. After months of dedicated effort and meticulous planning, the company is excited to introduce its cutting-edge data insights and analytics framework, designed to revolutionize investment strategies for companies and investors worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC has successfully launched a comprehensive data analytics framework, which is set to transform the way Investors, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) across the globe identify and assess investment opportunities. The framework is poised to empower these entities with unprecedented insights and analytics capabilities, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive profitable investments.

Key Features of the Data Analytics Framework:

Global Reach: The framework is tailored to serve United States, United Kingdom, and European companies, offering a diverse pool of investment opportunities to our valued clients.

Investor-Focused: Investors can now easily identify and analyze companies that align with their investment goals, risk tolerance, and portfolio diversification needs.

Company Visibility: This innovative tool also assists companies in connecting with potential investors, facilitating capital infusion and business growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AI-Powered Performance Indicators: The framework incorporates state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, providing predictive and prescriptive analytics that can be used to assess company performance and market trends with precision.

While the framework is currently operational for European countries, Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC is committed to expanding its reach. The United States and the United Kingdom will have access to this game-changing solution starting February 15, 2024.

Mr. Joseph Renavde, CEO of Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: "We are proud to launch this data insights and analytics framework that will empower investors, AIFs, and QIBs worldwide to make informed investment decisions. With the incorporation of AI-based performance indicators, we are confident in our ability to provide a valuable resource to our clients."

Financial Projections:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company anticipates significant revenue generation from this groundbreaking product. The projected revenue for the first year from a single country is estimated to reach an impressive $30 million.

This innovative framework exemplifies Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd's commitment to pioneering solutions that drive business growth and foster financial success. With this launch, the company reinforces its position as a leader in the IT services industry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}