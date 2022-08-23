Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd. Among India’s Top 10 Industry Outlook Awards 2022

Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd., a national award-winning quality testing equipment manufacturing company, has been recognized yet again for its dedication, untiring efforts and commitment to quality. The company has ranked highest among the TOP 10 TEST & MEASUREMENT EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS, Industry Outlook Awards 2022.

The award comes as an acknowledgement to Presto’s commitment to customer service and its unwavering focus towards achieving excellence in quality and delivery in this field.

Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd. is renowned as the premier quality & material testing instruments manufacturer, known for delivering unique value propositions to some of the world's leading corporations. The company’s state-of-the art equipment is ranked the highest in India, since it provides reliable and accurate results, with specific capability around leveraging innovative technology.

Constantly upgrading and expanding its testing capabilities, Presto’s team is always looking for new ways to improve their products and services.

Established in 1983, Presto has exponentially expanded its testing services and products that are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and material testing. In addition, the team of experienced engineers and technicians at Presto is always available to provide support and guidance to its customers.

Presto has been investing heavily in innovating comprehensive solutions that fuse latest technology across its operations. With time, the firm has built a robust ecosystem, wherein all the demands of its clients are meticulously satisfied, ensuring the best experience across the value chain.

The company's flagship manufacturing facility in Delhi NCR is an award-winning unit that has amalgamated digitalization and technology to bring out superior quality control instruments and customer experiences. Presto’s customers have been realizing tangible outcomes and superlative quality through its expertise in this niche industry.

“For Presto, the customer is king and providing testing instruments is not just a transaction, but a beautiful journey which they aim to create with each dispatch. We create all their instruments with utmost care and love with the purpose of solving the problem of high rejection rate in India. The award is a recognition for creating these beautiful journeys for our esteemed patrons and customers,” said Vishal Malhotra, MD, Presto Stantest.

In fact, the notion of customer centricity is not confined to the top management at Presto, but it has deeply percolated within all levels of hierarchy of the workforce. Today, the entire manpower of the firm acts as a singular force, to provide its clients with every major or minor need. The workforce of Presto now takes complete authority, in terms of 24/7 service, faster problem-solving goals and fastest delivery. The team has also built a robust supply chain network, and has its own delivery truck that provides deliveries throughout North India.

On winning the award, Gaurav Malhotra, Director, Presto Stantest said, "Manufacturers expect quality control solutions to help them simplify quality checks and bring in a level of excellence. This is only possible by synergistically bringing together innovative technology, proactive delivery, a customer-centric culture and accuracy that drives quality. This award is yet another testament to our unique capabilities underlining customer-centricity, deep tech expertise, and our spirit of co-innovation with customers, to deliver quality excellence and customer delight."

“We understand the pain of our customers especially those who have urgent audits, hence last year we launched this delivery van which delivers the equipment rapidly”, points Malhotra.

Keeping this in mind, Presto decided to setup various manufacturing units in Delhi NCR, and most importantly many branches, offices & service centers all throughout India to provide their customers with prompt support Pan India.

Today, Presto is manufacturing highly innovative and technically advanced instruments as per industry 4.0 which is the upcoming trend in the testing equipment industry. Using this technology, the equipment would be connected through a central system via LAN so that all the test results and readings will be concentrated in one area. The user can also check, view, and monitor the testing from anywhere in the world.

“By this method, we would ensure that there is no manipulation and the readings are well tabulated. So, we plan to focus more on technology & product developments, and help in serving the customers with the most updated technology in the world”, concludes Malhotra.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.