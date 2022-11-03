Prime Scholars: Perfect example of nurturing students in a Holistic Environment

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. Parents and guardians should consider various aspects before choosing the right school for their wards. The school should have a conducive learning environment where efficient leaders guide learners. Mr. Ishwar Dass, Mr. Bharat Bhushan and Mr. Deepak Budhija, the Founders of the Prime Scholars International School initiated their venture with a vision of providing conceptual education at an affordable cost.

Prime Scholars International School located in Sector-102 Near Dwarka Expressway Gurugram has set high standards for excellence in education and the holistic development of its students. Prime Scholars stands committed to providing comprehensive education, primarily focusing on the value system and the changing trends of society. School strongly believes in the well-said quote, "The trees with the strong roots laugh at the storms." Therefore, they aim to prepare students for future competitions and work in sync with their motto of setting benchmark standards for others to follow. It seeks to instil in children a positive attitude towards life, a robust value system, and the habit of fighting back the failure till you succeed. Prime Scholars' mission is to transform today's young minds into tomorrow's global leaders. The school also keeps a keen eye on students' physical, emotional, social, and cognitive development.

Strategically located in Sector-102 Near Dwarka Expressway Gurugram, the school has been bestowed with various prestigious awards since its inception in 2019, including National Education Award, Best Infrastructure Award, Best Emerging School Award, and Teaching-Learning Practices Award. The school's Principal has received the Outstanding Leadership Award and Best Principal Award for consecutive years. Despite the COVID scenario, the school flourished on account of academic excellence. The school has adopted a newer pedagogical approach to achieve its motto of nurturing global leaders who work on all six leadership domains along with 7 domains of academic excellence domains.

How is the teaching pattern different at PSIS?

Curricula are relevant and contain enough flexibility to accommodate different learners. Considering that no five fingers are alike, at PSIS, they provide reinforcement classes to struggling students to bring them to a respectable level and use their calibre to the utmost level.

How does the school nurture leaders of tomorrow?

Students tend to hit the bar in terms of academic percentage but often fail in interactive sessions like GD (Group Discussion) due to the absence of presentation skills. At PSIS, they provide stage exposure from the base root level (Pre-Nursery). The presentation period is part of the regular timetable. The students prepare for class presentations which not only gives confidence but also helps in fighting stage fear.

What is holistic development as per PSIS?

Though academic excellence is part of the school's vision & motto, the school strongly believes that overall excellence can be attained when there is a blend of Scholastic & Co-Scholastic training. Apart from regular scholastic and co-scholastic periods, they have an Enrichment Period where the student chooses the activity of his/her interest. The trained teachers hone the talent of young learners during that period and assess the student's interest level. Once the student gains interest in that activity, he/she is trained for different levels of competition.

How does PSIS provide exposure to global platforms?

International Collaboration: With a vision of nurturing global leaders and setting benchmark standards for others, the school prepares its students for international projects with partner schools in Russia, the UK, and the USA through email exchange, skype conferences, and integrated projects. The latest integrated project beyond the boundaries was Festival Fever with Russia.

How does Prime Scholars guarantee growth to its students?

Research & Development – At PSIS, teachers are allocated special periods for research on teaching styles to make the teaching-learning process more interesting for learners. The Resource room is fully equipped with all essentials for making their research productive and a part of their daily schedule.

Teaching style in Pre-Primary involves the new age teaching mantras, various brainstorming techniques, audio-visual teaching tools, an introduction to fun elements for making the classroom lively, a Montessori lab, a discovery room – for role play, and an interactive floor. Similarly, senior & middle school involves activity-based, reasoning-based, value-based, and HOTS-level learning & assessment.

An aptitude hour is included in the timetable for making logical reasoning & mental ability stronger from Grade 1 onwards.

How does PSIS give equal importance to co-scholastic education?

At PSIS, students are brushed up in academics and co-scholastics as it plays a vital role in their personality development. It not only grooms the child & keeps them fit but also teaches team spirit, coordination, and sportsmanship and enhances confidence. The school firmly believes that every child should be given various platforms to excel and discover their hidden talent. PSIS recently organised a sports fortnight – DES SPORTS FIESTA 2022, through which every child was given a platform to play multiple games and showcase their talent. The house which scored the maximum golds, silvers & bronzes received the trophy of HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2022.

PSIS is hosting an Inter School Competition – ALMA FIESTA 2022, in which multiple schools from Delhi NCR are participating.

The perspective of leaders at PSIS - "We convert signatures to autographs."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.