Primes – The Custodian of Japanese Culture Unleashes the True Potential of NFTs

The world has seen Japan as a land of great inspiration and innovation. Japanese people are generously open to sharing their rich culture with the world and there is always something unique that fascinates the human minds. The launch of Primes by Angela Global Co. Ltd. yet again proves the Japanese patriotic spirit and love for the land.

“Wake from death and return to life” - Japanese Saying

In a world where chaos and pessimism rule, the inspiring art and rich culture pouring out wisdom give wings to the world to once again take the flight of wisdom and prosperity.

Primes – The Mediator bringing Japanese Artists and Creators Together on a Single Platform:

Primes NFT Marketplace brings valuable Japanese content and converts it to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). It aims to protect and enhance the value of creators in Japanese culture.

Primes – An Array of a New Economic Zone:

The launch of Primes will mark a new economic zone not only for the Japanese marketplace but also for the United States, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Based in Taiwan, Angela Global Co. Ltd. allows its users from around the world to discover, collect, and sell never seen before NFTs. The marketplace also enables its users to make the most out of this valuable advanced digital resource.

PRM Tokens – Crypto Assets for Stable Operation:

Angela Global Co. Ltd. announced that the Primes NFT Marketplace will be issuing crypto-asset Primes tokens to run the operation as an NFT marketplace smoothly. It is going to be known as PRM. The PRM token is a blockchain specialized for NFT management, issuance, and distribution in the Japanese content domain. It is designed for business.

Primes – Easily Connectable with Multiple blockchains:

Primes can be connected to multiple blockchains includes Ethereum. It will function as a cross-chain platform serving as a hub for NFT issuance and distribution.

Primes – Unlike other Platforms Primes Will Feature Diamonds, Calligraphy, and Lamborghini Artworks:

Initially, Primes is set to feature diamonds selected by the world-class gemologist Naokazu Kudo. Along with the artworks using diamonds, Primes will also be using Lamborghini artworks from the Super GT race in cooperation with Japan Lamborghini Owners Club (JLOC). The platform is also going to feature works of calligraphy created by the well-renowned calligraphers Kenshin. All of these arts are going to be in NFT form and will set the stage for innovative trends that the world has never witnessed before in the realm of content creation and NFT trading.

April 15th, 2022 – NFT History in its Making:

Angela Global Co. Ltd. has announced the launching of an all-new premier NFT marketplace called PRIMES worldwide on Friday, April 15th, 2022, at 12:00 Taiwan Standard Time.

To catch this trend before it gets saturated like BTC, visit: www.primez-mkt.io and be a part of this historical event.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.