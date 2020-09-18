Privacy guaranteed: Enjoy the Alt Z Life with Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:40 IST

Smartphones have become an intrinsic part of our lives - we just can’t do without them. And when it comes to millennials and Gen Z, they are even more dependent on their smartphones to live a life where they can balance both work and play!

Imagine you are a journalist by day and a DJ after hours. There’s a lot on your phone—from critical work information to personal photos. How much are you going to be worried about others peeking into your phone? That’s where privacy comes into the picture.

Privacy is not just limited to outsiders; it is also about keeping your information private from friends and family members. We, millennials, are always so wary about giving our phones to anyone, and even if we do, we are constantly worried about that person looking at our private information.

This is why Samsung, which has always been user-first in its approach, brings to you industry-first innovative privacy features like Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions on the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. The features have been introduced under Samsung’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. They help eliminate the anxiety that users, especially Gen Z, face while sharing their smartphone with others, thus allowing them to live an Alt Z Life.

The Alt Z Life is all about living the life you want with complete freedom, without worrying about anyone invading your privacy. Let’s find out more.

Privacy at your fingertips

It is a well-known fact that millennials and Gen Z take loads of selfies and videos, but they want no one to see those. Earlier, the only option available was to lock the gallery, but in case a friend asks you for the password, what do you do? You might just end up giving it, even if you are uncomfortable, and there goes your privacy!

With Quick Switch, you needn’t have to worry about that. All it takes is a double click of the power key to switch between private and public instances of pictures, apps, and a lot more. Yes, you heard that right! (and no one will know)

Let’s take an example. You’re in office, showing your colleague a meme that you’ve made on your boss. But guess what happens? Your boss walks in on you just then, demanding to see your phone. What do you do?

Take a cue from actor Radhika Madan, who simply uses Quick Switch to get out of a similar situation.

Radhika also uses this path-breaking feature to protect her privacy in circumstances involving her boyfriend and sister. After all, we all know someone who would love to sneak up on us and find out what we are doing on our phones, don’t we? Watch to know more.

Samsung is known for its unique innovations, and this time around, the Quick Switch feature proves it again. It offers a blend of convenience, seamlessness and discretion. Available on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 smartphones, Quick Switch lets you experience the Alt Z Life like no other.

There’s also intelligent Content Suggestions, which is an extension of Quick Switch. It’s an on-device AI feature that automatically suggests images to move into the private folder, which is secured by Samsung Knox. You can define people and faces, and even types of images, which you want to tag as private. Thereafter, Content Suggestions will intelligently suggest photos to be moved to the private gallery, where no one else can access them.

Flagship features at best prices

Yet again, Samsung has introduced the best smartphone features at great prices.

Both the phones are packed with premium features like Infinity-O sAMOLED Plus* display, sleek Prism Crush design, quad-camera module, and flagship camera features, such as Single Take and Night Hyperlapse.

The Single Take feature, for instance, allows you to capture up to 14 kinds of photos and videos (10 photos and 4 videos) from 3-10 seconds of capture. These include some stylized images, a short movie, some GIF animations, and more. The best part is that you’ll find all of these in one album. You simply have to pick and choose, and then let the images do the talking on social media.

With Night Hyperlapse, you can now shoot better hyperlapse videos in low light. For all those midnight escapades that you have in mind, this is one feature that will definitely come in handy then. Even better if you’re planning a trip to a city that is known for its night life—the videos that you shoot on this phone will be anything but extraordinary.

One of the defining features of the Galaxy A71 is also the battery life, with a 4,500mAh battery that lasts you more than a day! Read, binge-watch, play games — do all the things that you love to your heart’s content, without any interruption. You also get a 64MP camera at the back, 25W wired charging, and a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with this phone.

The Galaxy A51 has a similar design as the A71, but in a smaller chassis. There’s a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 48MP camera, 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Samsung Knox for enhanced security

Going a step ahead, Samsung has offered additional security with its multi-layered defence-grade security platform called Knox. This is built into the smartphone’s hardware chip. Knox isolates, encrypts, and secures data, including confidential files, Samsung Pay transactions, passwords, pictures, videos, and the health of your phone.

Now that you know what these phones have to offer, are you ready to enjoy the Alt Z Life? The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are available at retail stores, Samsung.com, and e-commerce platforms. There’s also an amazing cashback offer that’s currently running: up to Rs 2,600 on Galaxy A71, and up to Rs 1,500 on Galaxy A51.

It’s a limited-period offer, so wait no more!