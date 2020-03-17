e-paper
‘Private players are leading the way across all sectors. No reason they shouldn’t in the field of education’

Sharad Mehra, Chief Executive Officer- Asia Pacific at Global University Systems, talks about the importance of quality higher education and role of private universities in the Education Founder Series.

brand-stories Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Brand Studio
HT Brand Studio
         

“In the National Education Policy 2019, a particular section puts forth that ‘Autonomy’ must mean the freedom to innovate and that is what private universities are all about. It is high time we realise that private universities have a very important role to play in the country’s progress and need to be given their due, shares Sharad Mehra, Chief Executive Officer- Asia Pacific at Global University Systems.

The education entrepreneur talked about the state of higher education in the country, role of private universities, the aspirations of Indian youth and what made him venture into the field of education as a part of the Education Founder Series, an initiative by HT Media Group to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship in the education sector.

The series also intends to highlight the contribution of different education institutions towards country’s education system, talk about the latest trends in the field of education and advise students about the future.

Global University Systems has two very institutions under its umbrella in India – Pearl Academy, New Delhi and University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun.

