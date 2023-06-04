Probe Services- Background Matrimonial Investigation Services

In the earlier times, majority of arranged marriages in India were done via messengers or mediators who were mostly common relatives or friends having enough information about both parties. With the passage of time there was an increase in online matrimony sites in India, and relationships started to be born in cyber space. Moral & ethical values of wedding have been degraded by infidelity itself. With the booming cases of forgery & blatant cheating in the name of marriage in India, there is no surprise that you need to keep enquiry of every details of prospective bride or groom. A few meetings aren’t sufficient to build trust to spend a whole life together. In order to address this ambiguity and insecurity, Probe Services comes into play to clear the doubt in any of the following Investigation.

The purpose of background check is to verify the authenticity of the claims made by the individual & to establish the genuineness of characters & identity.

Probe Services, one of India’s largest groups, is undoubtedly the most respected Brand in the Pre-Matrimonial Investigation. The business fraternity and even the industry peers acknowledge Probe Services as the pioneers of Pre- Matrimonial investigation business in India and the Industry.

Probe Services strength lies in the ability of constant delivery on its promises. From the time of its inception in 1982, we have built and grown on our Mantra of ‘Customer First’ where we have at all levels kept our customers’ delight as our first and true measure of success. Accessibility at all levels, proactive and ethical service levels and commitment to deliver what we have promised has seen us grow to this level. Each one of our around 200 Investigators believe in going that extra mile to see that smile on our customers’ faces and to ensure a solution of customers’ problem.

R. S Jagdev is Chief of Field operations of Probe Services Pvt. Ltd. Since 1982, his investigative skills & testimony have been used in many of the most complex & demanding cases, both in India & abroad. In the process, his clients have won many of the nation’s largest judgment & recovered huge amount of money lost through fraud, theft and embezzlement.

R.S Jagdev is nationally recognized expert in the area of Pre-Matrimonial Investigation. He was conferred upon the Investigator of the Year’s award for 2016. He was also awarded Investigation Entrepreneur of the Year’s Award for 2017. R.S Jagdev is also the President of Delhi Chapter of APDI (Association of Private Detectives & Investigators). He is founder Director of Association of Employers & Institutions.

Even though we are professional investigators, we try hard never to become jaded when it comes to personal backgrounds. We are exposed so often to darker side of society and to some of its least attractive elements: cons, frauds, charlatans, cheats, thieves, dope dealers, addicts, sex offenders-even killers. These despicable characters can turn up in your life when you least expect them and sometimes even in places and circumstances where you would never expect them.

Unfortunately for you and other victims, the shrewdest ones of this lot, those most adept at their particular aberration, are also the most difficult for you to spot-especially if you’re depending on your own instincts or on the carefully crafted information these cons are selling you.

At Probe Services, our team of experts helps you in detailed information on the following aspects:

1. Subject’s positive Investigation

2. Family background

3. Financial Status of the Family

4. Sexual Behaviors

5. Medical Status

6. Character & Affairs

7. Drink/Drug above

8. Neighbour References

9. Club, group, association membership

10. Social Media Investigation

11. Police Record checks

12. Employment Background Investigation

13. Due Diligence Investigation of Business

Probe Services guarantees the highest standards of personal integrity and character with qualifications of professional competence while preserving ethical code of conduct.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.