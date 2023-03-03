ProCare Was Not Built In a Day

As one of the country’s premier home healthcare companies, Procare has helped thousands of patients access high-quality critical care in the comfort of their homes. Led by two stalwarts in the home healthcare space, Shrikant Kamath and Rizwan Shaikh, Procare has grown from strength to strength over the last four years to become a trusted name in the medical industry.

The team, headed by its entrepreneurial co-founders, has created a valuation of 50 Cr +, making Procare one of India’s leading home healthcare service providers.

With over a decade of rich experience as a regional sales manager for infection control and healthcare companies, Rizwan brings a unique mix of industry knowledge with strong communication and marketing skills that enable him to thrive in business development and client outreach for Procare. Shrikant has over twelve years of managerial experience in healthcare services, making him a veteran in the field. He has led training and operations at leading home health provider companies, which helped build the foundations for Procare.

Getting personal: What started them on this journey?

Rizwan and Shrikant met while working for another company specializing in home healthcare. They had to visit various city hospitals as part of their roles. There they met patients who were challenged with expenses; others couldn’t spend time with their loved ones. Nursing bureaus are meant to cater to this need, but a well-organized company was hard to find.

Their struggles planted the seed that would eventually lead to the growth of Procare. After all, wouldn’t these patients be much more comfortable if they could receive hospital-grade care at home? However, their research revealed a significant gap in the market. The existing players were battling delayed responses from inquiry calls to quotes for solutions. In addition, there seemed to be no coordination between the various departments or services of the same organization.

It didn’t take long for both Rizwan and Shrikant to recognize their true calling. The neverending passion and focus to deal with the real problem of patients and relatives has stayed with them to date. Their desire to make a difference in critical care by making it affordable and accessible has transformed into the passionate drive that has made Procare the company it is today.

Building Blocks

Like any startup, Procare started small. Shrikant and Rizwan worked out of hospital cafeterias, cafes, restaurants, and building parking lots before moving into their first office space. They built their team of expert caregivers by matching their skills against their client’s unique requirements. Even though they went through much trial and error, they learned from client complaints and feedback. This enabled them to build a solid recruitment process that attracted skilled and qualified providers who ensured customer satisfaction.

And the results spoke for themselves! Even without a large marketing budget, Procare depended on the quality of its services to impact the industry. It wasn’t long before they built a robust and recurrent client base because of references from doctors and hospitals in their network. Between 65-75% of their business is generated through references from their existing clients.

Overcoming Obstacles

Home healthcare is a manpower-intensive business, where they have to work with professionals like doctors, nurses, therapists, aides, and ancillary caregivers. Therefore, gaining their trust and convincing them to work with a new service provider early on was a challenge.

Even though Procare started expanding even before Covid, the pandemic propelled their growth. Hospital beds were unavailable; patients were scared to get treated in hospitals and covid centers. They were looking for a better, safer alternative, and Procare was there to bridge that gap. They were the first home care company to start nursing care at home for covid patients when everyone was scared of the disease and infection rates were high.

ProCare Team

The co-founders convinced nurses and caretakers on their panel telephonically. They met with them one-on-one to assure them about the safety measures they provided and promised complete protection even if they were to contract the disease themselves. In addition, they offered hostel isolation facilities and bore all the expenses for their treatment.

“Servant leadership can shape the entire culture of your business. At Procare, our employees know that we have their back. This security is the bedrock of their service excellence when they care for our clients,” said Shrikant and Rizwan.

The combination of customer trust and employee loyalty boosted Procare’s business as they treated more than 1000 patients in their homes during the pandemic. Even after covid, home care has become a preferred alternative to hospitals as people now understand the importance and convenience of critical care delivered at their doorsteps.

Memorable Moments

Even though they have helped innumerable patients over the years, the founders still remember their first client- an elderly lady and her caregivers – her son and daughter-in-law. The patient recovered in a few months, and the whole family was very grateful for the role that Procare played in her journey to good health. In return, they treated the staff like family.

The team also cared for an old, critical patient who lived alone for over a year until he passed away. His family invited the team for their father’s last rituals and blessed them for the comfort they provided when it was sorely needed.

Likewise, many encouraging comments and feedback from their clients assured the team that they were making a difference in people’s lives. Although many celebrities have reached out to them for their services, Procare has the distinct pleasure of assisting actress Shilpa Shetty, who recorded a glowing video testimonial about her experience with the company.

Their dedication to excellent customer service has led to multiple accolades and awards.

They received the Lokmat Wellness Mentors Award, given by the Minister of State for Health, the Maharashtra Gaurav Award from the hands of the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and the Economic Times Changemakers award for their contribution to critical care at home in 2022.

Inspirational words from the experts

When asked to impart advice to new entrepreneurs looking to break into the healthcare field, Procare co-founders Shrikant and Rizwan shared a few key insights.

“Understand that every interaction with your company or service shapes people’s perceptions of your brand. Every conversation, every visit, and every phone call help to make or break your brand. At Procare, all our employees and caregivers are focused on proactive customer care, which has enabled us to build a strong network of loyal clients and providers,” says Shrikant.

“In a service business, nothing is more important than perfecting the experience you provide to your clients. Keep a laser focus on client experience. At Procare, we have a consistent feedback system that lets us stay connected to our patients and caregivers, ensuring that we deliver the best care, always,” says Rizwan

As Procare continues to build its presence across new markets in different cities, it stays true to its mission of making home-based critical care available for all! www.procareadvisors.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.