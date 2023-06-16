Prof. Dr. Parin Somani Honoured with ‘Kabir Kohinoor Samman 2023 Award’ & ‘Mother Teresa Humanity Award 2023’

For decades Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has been helping humanity globally through an array of diverse mediums. Her hard work and dedication to progress humanity has known no bounds as she has selflessly devoted her time, knowledge and resources towards noble causes. This has led Prof. Dr. Parin Somani to be honoured twice in a row with prestigious Kabir Kohinoor Samman 2023 Award at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre ND by Sadguru Kabir Ashram Seva Sansthan on 5th February and Mother Teresa Humanity Award on 4th February 2023 in Delhi for helping society at large with self-less pure service to mankind.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is Director of London Organisation of Skills Development, Chief Editor of Global Research Journal and Chairperson of Global Research Conferences, Independent Academic Scholar, TEDx Speaker, Educator, International Motivational Speaker, Author, Writer, Banker, Humanitarian, Philanthropist and Multi-International Award Winner. Her belief in the importance of education and lifelong learning has led Prof. Dr. Parin Somani to achieve Eight Doctorate degrees. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has also been recognised Five times in the World Book of Records, Twice in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Karnataka Book of Records and also in the Golden Book of World Records. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has published 100+ educational papers, newspaper/magazine articles, 19 books and featured in 200+ videos, 300+ newspapers/ books for her amazing societal contribution.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has helped to educate 100,000+ people globally through her Humanitarian work and was invited to deliver her research at Harvard University. Her strong desire towards creating sustainable societal development and progressing societies towards positive change in the fields of Quality Education (SDG 4) and Gender Equality including Woman Empowerment (SDG 5) has resulted in Dr Parin Somani being invited by Governors of different States of India and Governmental dignitaries.

“Serve humanity with love and your special unique gifts” ~ Prof. Dr. Parin Somani

The astonishing, remarkable humanitarian and social work that Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has been carrying out to help global societies in the field of Education, Women Empowerment and Youth Development is commendable. Her purity and good will has radiated throughout the world through her actions educating, inspiring and motivating the masses. Despite the hardships she has faced throughout her life ranging from life threatening health challenges to beating societal stigma, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has remained steadfast in her intentions to facilitate positive societal progression. She has travelled to more than 117 countries around the world. and dedicated her life to the service of humanity. She shares her knowledge to build bridges between societies for sustainable development.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has been inspiring individuals, encouraging knowledge acquisition through education and skill development. She holds numerous designations contributing to societal betterment including. In addition to her great humanitarian initiatives, Prof. Dr Parin Somani has been instrumental in facilitating sanitary water provisions and clean drinking water within deprived educational institutions. She has been working in collaboration with local authorities to support build a school and training centre for individuals living in a ‘forgotten village’ Jharia Gulgulia Basti in Jharkhand (One of the Eastern States of India) facilitating them towards a sustainable better quality of life for both children and adults. In contrast, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has spoken at the Sparsh Geetanjali cancer support group at Geetanjali cancer hospital in Udaipur. She delivered a motivating talk to support cancer patients who are undergoing treatment teaching them not to lose hope and faith. Utilising her life experiences, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has became a beacon of light paving the path to recovery for those individuals ensuring they cultivate a positive mindset.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani was also invited by JDCA Dance Studio and Jinhal Foundation to create history and be named in the Golden Book of World Records, and she was invited as a chief guest to speak at the grand event. She was also invited as a special guest to the Shining Rays Ms India cancer warrior event, delivering a speech to commemorate and inspire cancer survivors that are competing within the beauty pageant. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has supported finding solutions to global environmental challenges by planting trees with numerous NGOs. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is educating societies through writing academic literature on the importance of environmental sustainable development. Her initiatives to help humanity continues, as she inaugurated the Campaign against Child Abuse, with governor of Pondicherry. She has also inaugurated the World’s Largest Kids Film Festival and inspired students towards becoming good leaders and honour their school through their actions and achievements.

“Youth are leaders of the future, educate without exception” ~ Prof. Dr. Parin Somani

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani has received numerous multi-international awards: Kabir Kohinoor Samman 2023; Mother Teresa Humanity Award 2023; Women Leader Award in Skill Development 2022, Inspiring Leaders Award 2022, The Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award 2022, The Naari Shakti Award 2022, The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Shiksha Award 2022, Samaj Ratna Award 2022, Mahatma Gandhi Award 2022, Inspirational Super Women as a Best Woman Leader Award 2022, Global Iconic Education Award 2022, Best Mentor Award in the field of Education, World Saint Kabir Award 2022; Rastra Ratna 2022, The Most Inspiring Woman of the Earth Award 2022, Queen League Golden Award 2022, Prof. Dr. Somani was Honoured a title of Mrs Universe 2022 and crowned by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chahal, Winner of Enigma Mrs World 2022, Winner of Mrs India 2021 and crowned by Bollywood Actress Aditi Govitrikar , Winner of Mrs Universe International 2021, Winner of Mrs BritAsian 2021, Winner of Mrs India Global 2021 and Runner up of Mrs Queen of India 2021. Shaheed E Azam Motivational Award 2021, /Golden Prestige Award 2021, Golden Humanity Award 2021 Dr. Sarojini Naidu The Nightingale of India International Award 2021; Gandhi Sewa Ratna Award 2021, International Prestigious Award 2021, Golden Achiever Award, COVID-19 Warrior award 2021, Rastra Ratna 2021, Corona Warrior’ Award 2021, The Most ‘Powerful Woman’ Award 2021, Human Rights National Excellence Award 2021, Woman Para Award’ 2021 and numerous many more awards.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani lives by two mottos:

1. “It is my aim in life to serve mankind until my last breath”

2. “By working together, we can make a positive global change”

