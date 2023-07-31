Professional camera, office assistant, gaming buddy – All rolled into one with the OPPO Reno10 5G

There is so much more that you can do with your smartphone today in addition to just making calls and exchanging messages. For today’s jet setters who are glued to their devices, a smartphone also lets you stay connected to your work when you are on the go – whether it is to check and respond to emails, stay connected with your team on instant messaging, attend video conferencing calls or just play a game to get some me-time. To enable all of this, selecting the right smartphone that can deliver a seamless user experience can be a daunting task. After all, you cannot afford any downtime when it comes to your work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, OPPO has established itself as one of the best smartphones for business professionals, and the brand’s latest offering, the Reno10 5G at a price of INR 32,999 is a great option for your work needs. This latest model comes with a high-capability processor, a long-lasting battery, and a camera that allows you to have the best image quality for photos. A good work phone can boost productivity, helps to stay organized, and reduces stress too as not everything is left to be done at the office. The new OPPO Reno10 5G allows all of this and more.

Next-level multitasking

This smartphone is powered by an incredible 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 5G platform which improves its efficiency and makes it faster to open apps, start video calls and stream smoothly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OPPO Reno10 5G allows you to work on multiple apps at the same time as you seamlessly reply to a message in the middle of checking an important email. This smartphone is powered by an incredible 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 5G platform which improves its efficiency and makes it faster to open apps, start video calls and stream smoothly. Its Dynamic Computing Engine, a technical solution developed by OPPO teams ensures that the system remains stable and fluid even when you are working on multiple tasks at the same time. With 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM, it offers enough room for you to save all your important information without any worry about running out of space. It is powered by ColorOS 13.1 with features like IR Remote Control that double up your phone as a remote and let you manage your TV and AC with just your smartphone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another ask from a business smartphone is longevity, as you can’t keep changing the handset that contains your work information. OPPO has sorted out this issue with the development of an innovative system-level technology that improves the fluency and stability of your smartphone. With this, your smartphone stays good as new even after 48 months of non-stop use with the Fluency Protection plan.

Display

The OPPO Reno10 5G comes with a borderless screen on the front side, which makes the viewing experience immersive as all you get to see is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those of us who are glued to our smartphone screens for long hours, the display has to do justice to the performance of the phone. The OPPO Reno10 5G comes with a borderless screen on the front side, which makes the viewing experience immersive as all you get to see is its 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This display supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an FHD+ resolution (2,412 × 1,080), making every picture truly come alive before you. This 3D Curved Screen also comes with a 1 Billion Colour Display, where the color spectrum is increased from the traditional 16.7 million hues to 1.07 billion hues. So, what you get is 64 times better color resolution. The Reno10 5G immersive viewing experience for times when you are looking to take a break from work and catch up on your favorite series or play your favorite game. This experience is further enhanced with Dual Stereo Speakers.

Comfortable to hold

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Reno10 5G sports a sleek 3D Curved Design that is crafted for pure comfort.

A work phone is typically going to be in your hand for the majority of your waking hours. The Reno10 5G sports a sleek 3D Curved Design that is crafted for pure comfort. This smartphone weighs just 185 grams and has a thickness of 7.99 mm, making it light to hold and easy to carry around. Its slim body has been designed to fit easily into your pocket and feels like it's ‘barely there’ in your handbag.

5000 mAh Battery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Reno10 5G comes with a large 5000 mAh battery which can be charged to 100 percent in just 47 minutes with the 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge function.

Another must-have feature for a work phone is a long-lasting battery and the Reno10 5G fares high there as it comes with a large 5000 mAh battery which can be charged to 100 percent in just 47 minutes with the 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge function. For times when you don’t want to spend your day standing next to a charging station, you can do a quick 10-minute charge to get a 31 percent battery charge and get going with your work again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Battery Health EngineWith OPPO’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, you can be sure that your smartphone battery will stay in good health even after 4 long years of use. The exclusive smart battery health algorithm and battery bionic self-healing electrolyte technology can effectively maintain the lithium-ion activity in the battery, thereby prolonging the service life of the battery. TheReno10 5G can charge in any situation as its Freeze Protection Algorithm protects the battery in extreme conditions, ensuring a consistent charging experience from -20℃ to 35℃.

Mesmerizing Portraits

The Reno10 5G brings the power of portrait photography with a high-performance telephoto lens to a smartphone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who doesn’t love to take photos on their smartphone? The Reno10 5G brings the power of portrait photography with a high-performance telephoto lens to a smartphone with a camera system comprising a 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, a 112-degree Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, and a 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera. The Ultra Clear Portrait System brings advantages like a Sony IMX709 flagship sensor which is exclusively customized for this model smartphone. It allows you to shoot portraits like a professional during the day and at night too. The 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with 2X optical zoom offers professional portrait focal lengths and ultra-clear portrait images with every click so you get clearer shots even in times when lighting is insufficient.

The 64MP Ultra Clear Main Camera allows you the very best image quality, whether you are recording documents or equipment for work, or taking a pic for your social media handle in the after hours. It also enables video recording in 4K ultra-clear resolution at 30 fps.

The VerdictThis smartphone has everything you need in a device that can enhance your productivity during the day and let you unwind and take the most amazing photos after you end your work day. It allows for next-level multitasking and has performance, display, and battery that can support this overdrive. The OPPO Reno10 5G is available in two colors – an Ice Blue and a Silvery Grey for just INR 32999, making it a true value deal for all the specs that it offers. The device can easily be purchased from OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and Mainline Retailers. Do check out the device which has some exciting offers running.

Do check out the device which has some exciting offers running.

Avail exciting offers with the device.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.