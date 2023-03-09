Professional Loans: A gateway to accentuate growth

Years of relentless academic efforts and the zeal to become a renowned professional such as a Doctor, Chartered Accountant, or a Company Secretary, is a career dream for many individuals who wish to run their own independent professional practice as their long-term career goal. Quick access to funding for reasons such as expansion of the firm or the clinic, investment in upgrading of technology infrastructure and renovation of the commercial premises are some of the pressing needs that a professional should address quickly to upgrade the quality of the professional services being rendered by a professional.

“Like any working individual who works for an organization and is remunerated by the organization basis his/her achievements during a year; a self-employed professional career has its own advantages and disadvantages. As a self-employed professional, one may have all the liberty to run their practice on their own terms and conditions, however, there are phases of limitations, which requires a source of funding to manage the day-to-day operations of a self-employed professional. For independently run chambers/clinic, a Professional Loan acts as a great financial lending product to fuel growth when faced with any impediments,” opines CA Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp.

Here are some reasons you may need a Professional loan:

Expanding your Practice:

Whether you are a Doctor planning to expand your medical practice or a Chartered Accountant / Company Secretary planning to buy or rent a larger workplace, hire new employees to enhance your professional services, a Professional Loan will be able to meet such demands.

Upskilling Professional Skills:

To be abreast of all new developments within one’s profession is the benchmark of a skilled professional. Upskilling is constant and the need of the hour. This involves enrolling for Enhanced Professional Courses / Master Classes or attending seminars or conventions. A Professional Loan works towards enhancing and meeting the upskilling journey.

Renovation or Infrastructure Investments:

State-of-the-art medical or technology infrastructure is the quintessential need for every professional practitioner working out of his/her clinic/enterprise. Timely renovation of the premises ensures safety and comfort for employees, clients, patients, etc. Through a Professional Loans, one can comfortably address such operational needs.

Professional Loan offered by Poonawalla Fincorp has been designed keeping in mind the unique needs of the professionally run businesses. In addition to the fast, convenient, and paperless process of opting loan digitally; features like No Collateral and Zero Pre-payment Charges are the exceptional offerings in Professional Loan product offered by Poonawalla Fincorp. Additionally, the higher loan amount approvals up to Rs. 50 Lakhs on a case-to-case basis, ensures professionals financial obligations are not compromised. The competitive interest rates and no hidden charges by Poonawalla Fincorp ensures the transparency is upheld to the highest level.

Chartered Accountants registered as members with the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and Company Secretaries registered as members with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India can avail a special term loan offer from Poonawalla Fincorp who have partnered with the premium institute(s) to aid the professionals fulfill their aspirations.

With a clear objective to become the Digital Lender of choice, Poonawalla Fincorp remains committed to fulfilling the aspirational goals of all the professionals through its customer centric product and service offerings.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.