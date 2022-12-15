Professional network for women, leap.club, hosts flagship event in Delhi NCR

Professional network for women, leap.club, concluded its exclusive flagship networking event ‘the leap (af)fair’, with mission partner Sequoia Spark, on Sunday, Dec 10. Hosted at the much-coveted DLF promenade in Delhi NCR, the event saw an attendance of over 540 women, including members of the leap.club network along with guests brought by them.

The day-long event was designed to enable meaningful connections between attendees and address important topics on women in the workplace. The schedule included speaker sessions with Megha Chawla, Partner at Bain & Co., Shefta Nanda, Sr. Director at Adidas, and participative discussions hosted by Radhika Vaz, writer and comedian. Other aspects of the event included prompted speed networking sessions, a flea market featuring brands owned by members from the leap.club community, food and beverage stalls by cult-favourite brands, and a live performance by singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna, amongst other activities; all with the intent of attendees expanding their professional and social network.



Attendees had access to a range of curated food & drink from partner brands including The Vietnam-ease Caphe, Pete’s Deli, The Grammar Room and Baking Bad, along with beverages from BrewHouse, Atmosphere Kombucha, and other free-flowing spirits.

Among the 500+ attendees were a business strategist at Coca-Cola, senior strategists at Accenture, AVP at Kotak Mahindra Bank, VP at Genpact, business director at American Express and many more entrepreneurs & leaders across domains and experiences.



“The leap (af)fair is a celebration of all things community and the power of women coming together,” says Ragini Das, co-founder of leap.club. “We’re set to increase our focus on events of this scale; we believe that this is how lasting connections are formed, and we’re doubling down on building for the impact that network effects can create”.

With the completion of this flagship experience in Delhi, leap.club is set to host the next leap (af)fair at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on Feb 26, 2023, followed by another in Mumbai in April 2023.



Next in the pipeline includes a 5k run across the 3 cities, where the community is expecting 600+ women to run for the mission on the 18th of December across Indiranagar in Bengaluru, Golf Course Road in Gurugram and Bandra in Mumbai.

About leap.club

leap.club was founded in May 2020 by ex-senior Zomato execs Ragini Das and Anand Sinha and has scaled to 10,000+ paying members across 2000+ companies, 200+ cities from 15 countries. It counts women from top companies like Nykaa, Meta, Amazon, Sequoia Capital, Google as its members along with founders, professionals, freelancers, women on a break. Members use leap.club to expand their network, make career moves, scope for partnerships, build an audience, and make new friends. The company plans to launch its talent solutions platform to enable the right career moves for women, by connecting them to top workplaces, early next year and has already signed 50 large enterprises and around 100 startups for the launch.

