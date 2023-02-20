Professor Carlos Flavian from Spain Speaks in the Seminar Series at SIBM, Pune

India, 20th February 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, a premier Indian B-school, in collaboration with Swansea University, United Kingdom, recently launched the third edition of an online seminar series with the theme “The Digital Future for Business & Society”. The theme of the current seminar series is “Emerging perspectives on the Metaverse”.

The second speaker in the seminar series was Professor Carlos Flavian, who is the Professor of Marketing at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He is also the Director of the METODO Research Lab and specializes in analysing the perceptions, intentions and actual behaviour of users of 4.0 technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, etc. Professor Carlos Flavian is also Editor-in-Chief of the Spanish Journal of Marketing-ESIC and Strategy Editor of The Service Industries Journal. He is one of the top researchers in the field of Business & Management and the founder of AIRSI (The Metaverse Conference).

Speaking about the seminar series and the session Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune shared, “The objective of this seminar series is to offer a timely and thought-provoking insight to the Metaverse, its impact on the future of business, management and societal factors impacted by the growth, direction, and widespread adoption of this new immersive technology. This seminar series is intended to present various perspectives from a number of leading global expert speakers to highlight the opportunities and challenges posed by the rapid emergence of the Metaverse.”

During his session, Professor Carlos Flavian spoke about the importance of immersive technologies covering the existing differences between them and how these technologies will develop the Metaverse. Professor Carlos Flavian also discussed the applications of the Metaverse in different industries (e.g., tourism and entertainment, retailing, etc). taking into consideration the challenges associated with the adoption of the Metaverse.

The seminar can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqPHKhlPw64 and the live session on 15th Feb 2023 was attended by several hundred participants from several parts of the globe. The key points that were highlighted in the session include: Analysis of user experience of 4.0 technologies, Human driven technology interactions, Phases of the evolution of technology, Metaverse: Introduction, growth, and way forward, Role of Metaverse in enhancing consumer journey, Embodiment-Presence-Interactivity (EPI) Cube, Challenges and expectation in context to Metaverse.

This seminar series is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director of Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. The seminar series is jointly Supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune and Dr Anabel Gutiérrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

